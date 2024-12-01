Sonam Kapoor brings ‘Wicked’ energy and bold drama in jaw-dropping green gown, fans compare her to Kim Kardashian

Sonam Kapoor is here to drape your screens in green and fashion envy! The 39-year-old star has once again solidified her title as the ultimate fashionista with her latest jaw-dropping look. Popular fashion commentator Diet Sabya recently shared Sonam's stunning photos on Instagram, which have been making waves across the fashion world. This time, the style icon channelled some serious Wicked energy in a mesmerizing green couture gown that's guaranteed to leave you swooning and taking style notes! (Also read: Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna goes back to basics in subtle nod to method dressing as Srivalli 2.0 gears up for theatres ) Sonam Kapoor turns heads in dramatic green couture gown(Instagram/@ dietsabya)

Sonam Kapoor rocks dramatic green gown

On Saturday, Diet Sabya treated Sonam Kapoor's fans to a weekend delight by sharing exclusive pictures of the style queen. The post came with the caption, "#DSExclusive: Sex is backkkk! Sonam channeling sexy Wicked in @miss_sohee styled by @rheakapoor." The pictures show Sonam exuding glamour in a stunning green gown while striking sultry poses, leaving fashion lovers spellbound! Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding her glam look

Sonam's green gown is from the shelves of the designer Miss Sohee and features an off-shoulder plunging neckline, a structured corset bodice, and a dramatically flared hemline. To top it off, the gown boasts a sculpted train at the back, adding an extra dose of dramatic flair to her look. Assisted by her fashion stylist sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam elevated her look with a crucifix necklace featuring an emerald green cross pendant, statement stud earrings, and multiple rings adorning her fingers.

Her makeup look was equally glam with smokey eyeshadow, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her long, luscious tresses styled in messy waves and left open in the middle partition, cascading beautifully down her shoulders, she perfectly finished off her look.

How internet reacted

Her post quickly racked up likes and comments, sparking a mix of reactions from fans. While some were in awe of her look, others had differing opinions. One user quipped, "Sasti Deepika from Meesho," while another remarked, "Looks like she's trying to act like Kim K." One more chimed in, "For a sec, I thought it's Kim K." On the other hand, fans praised her with comments like, "Back of this couture dress is more interesting!" and "She always slays."