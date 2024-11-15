Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja react as Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor 'strips down' in new campaign for Converse. See pics

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is setting hearts racing with his latest photos! The 34-year-old actor has just been named the brand ambassador for Converse India, and his recent campaign shoot is all kinds of stunning. From flaunting his dashing style to showing off those six-pack abs, Harsh is sure to leave you swooning. Read on for all the details! (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s tie-dye outfit and sneaker combo is a total fashion win, earns love from Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar ) Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor stuns fans with latest photos.(Instagram)

Harsh Varrdhan's stylish look for new campaign

Just a day ago, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, accompanied by the caption, "Shout out to @harshvarrdhankapoor, a true sneakerhead and long-time Converse loyalist who perfectly embodies the brand's celebration of originality as the new Face of Converse India." In the post, he can be seen sporting a white Converse shirt layered with a light blue denim jacket featuring a torn hemline. He paired the look with loose, low-waist denim jeans and bright yellow Converse sneakers, effortlessly rocking the stylish ensemble.

How celebs, fans reacted

His post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comment section with likes and praise. Even his sister Sonam Kapoor dropped fire emojis, while Rhea Kapoor shared heart-eyed emojis. Anand Ahuja couldn't help but comment, "@harshvarrdhankapoor 💛@converse.india … ICONS!" Actress Manisha Lamba also joined in, commenting, “Congrats! Great fit for a cool brand.”

Just when we were still swooning over his previous post, Harsh Varrdhan dropped another set of pictures, this time going shirtless for a bold look. Captioning it, "Stripped down for @converse.india!" he flaunted his six-pack abs while rocking stylish low-waist, loose-fit denim with his stripy boxers peeking out. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, with one user writing, "Looking incredible," while another added, "On fire, bro!" while several others dropped fire and heart emojis.

On the work front

On the professional front, Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya. In the upcoming months, he is all set to portray Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra in his much-anticipated biopic.