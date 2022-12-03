Sonam Kapoor dresses up in vibrant colours, brightens red carpet in Saudi Arabia

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy making fashion statements at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. The film festival, in its second edition, has been making a lot of noise for its star-studded invitee list. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kajol, to Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, the film festival has been seeing attendance from all the Bollywood A-listers. Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista and her sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by all. The actor is currently attending the film festival in Saudi Arabia. The festival kickstarted on December 1 and will go on till December 10.

A day back, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor shared a slew of pictures featuring two of Sonam’s looks for the red carpet of the film festival. For the film festival, Sonam chose to add more oomph to her look in vibrant colours. Sonam embraced the red carpet look in shades of yellow and red. In one of the sets of the pictures, Sonam can be seen decked up as a diva in a yellow statement gown from the shelves of SARAMRAD. The bright yellow gown featured a dramatic neckline, and dramatic sleeves. In ruched details at the waist, the gown cascaded to a statement skirt with puffed details. In statement golden earrings, Sonam wore her tresses into a clean bun and added minimal makeup to her look as she posed for the pictures. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Sonam is owning the red carpet at the film festival in Saudi Arabia. In another post, shared by Rhea, Sonam can be seen embracing her curves in a long red gown, decorated in silver sequins. The gown also featured dramatic red satin sleeves and an off-shoulder neckline. In a statement diamond choker, Sonam looked ethereal.

Which of Sonam Kapoor’s red carpet looks did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.