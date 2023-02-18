Sonam Kapoor lights up Instagram in neon shrug. Anand Ahuja says, ‘Insane’

Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing festive morning looks in stunning anarkali salwar, to showing us how to keep it chic in winterwears, to decking up in pantsuits and looking like the ultimate boss babe, Sonam knows how to do it all. Sonam's fashion diaries are varied and replete with fashion inspo for her fans to refer to. The actor keeps her fans updated on a regular basis with glimpses from her fashion photoshoots, and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Sonam, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking stunning as ever. The actor made our Saturday better with the pictures of herself and lit up Instagram single-handedly. Sonam looked perfect for the weekend mood as she picked the neon yellow shade for her outfit and merged fun and sass with style. Sonam, for the pictures, picked a long and sleek neon yellow shirt shrug and teamed it with a pair of black trousers. The shirt shrug featured folded long sleeves, collars and buttons along the length. The actor looked stunning and ready to be in the weekend mood in the ensemble. With the pictures, Sonam borrowed the lines of Czech novelist Franz Kafka and wrote, “I never wish to be easily defined. I’d rather float over other people’s minds as something strictly fluid and non-perceivable; more like a transparent, paradoxically iridescent creature rather than an actual person.”

In no time, Sonam’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja let out a little secret - “This is insane!! Can I be honest- the best sign of how much weight you’re losing is the fact that we need to keep resizing your watch bracelets.” Sonam further added more pop of colours to her look in bright blue statement earrings from the house of Amrapali Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Abhilasha Devnani, Sonam wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Namrata Soni, Sonam decked up in black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

