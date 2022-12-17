Sonam Kapoor, in a green kaftan gown, is a fashion goddess

Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From how to deck up right for the winter season, to showing us how to make festivities come home with bright anarkali sets, to slaying fashion photoshoots in stunning gowns, Sonam’s Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo for us. The actor can do it all – from formal to casual to ethnic ensembles. Sonam keeps sharing glimpses from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile, and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Sonam's fashion mantra is short and simple – she believes in keeping it minimal, with a touch of class and sass.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor’s black corset dress is the fashion upgrade we need

Sonam's fresh pictures from her fashion diaries were shared by sister Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram profile on Saturday. Rhea made our weekend better with the slew of pictures of Sonam dressed as a fashion goddess. In the pictures, Sonam can be seen decked up in a bright green kaftan gown as she posed on a couch. Playing muse to fashion designer Valentino, Sonam picked the gorgeous ensemble and looked absolutely ravishing in it. Sonam's kaftan gown featured a closed neckline, wrapped details, and full sleeves, with slits at the ankles. The gown came with a flowy long skirt featuring wrap around details, as Sonam posed on the couch. “Painting the town green,” Rhea aptly captioned the pictures. Take a look:

Sonam further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings, golden finger rings, a golden bracelet and an ivory white bag with golden details. Styled by fashion stylist Manisha Melwani, Sonam wore her tresses into a clean bun as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Mallika Bhat, Sonam decked up in minimal makeup to complement her kaftan gown. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sonam painted Instagram in shades of green.