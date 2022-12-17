Sonam Kapoor’s black corset dress is the fashion upgrade we need

Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion on a regular basis. Sonam keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile, and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. From traditional attires in yellow anarkali sets, to showing us how to perfectly deck up for the winter season in a kaftan sweater dress, to showing us how to chill in the sun for a summer afternoon out with friends, Sonam’s fashion diaries are statements in themselves. Her Instagram profile is replete with sneak peeks from her fashion diaries, which are inspo for us at all times.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor decks up in mom Sunita Kapoor's jewellery, opulent couture ensemble

The actor attended the store preview of Victoria’s Secret in Delhi a day back and shared the glimpses of her look of the day. Sonam flew to Vasant Kunj in Delhi a day back to visit the store. The pictures from her visit were shared on her Instagram profile and they are just too stunning. For the pictures, Sonam picked a stunning black satin long dress. The dress featured corset details and a sweetheart neckline. The neckline came decorated in black lace. The dress featured dramatic full sleeves. The skirt cascaded to pleat and flowy details till the ankles. Sonam posed with a black backdrop as she looked stunning as ever. With the pictures, she also wrote a token of thanks for the brand that hosted her in Delhi - “Hello Victoria's Secret crew! Thank you for having me at Delhi's 1st store preview at your favorite Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.”

Sonam looked stunning in the attire as she posed for the pictures. The actor chose to accessorise her look further in matching black stilettos and diamond ear studs. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures and looked like a diva. Sonam opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble. The actor decked up in golden eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick as she made her fans drool.