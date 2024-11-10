Sonam Kapoor looks lovely in polka dot dress worth ₹29k for outing with Anand Ahuja. See how you can get the look
Sonam Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai for an outing with Anand Ahuja. The actor wore a stunning black polka dot dress. It is worth ₹29k.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja stepped out in Mumbai today. Paparazzi clicked the couple outside a sneaker store. The clip shows Sonam and Anand holding hands and smiling for the cameras. The actor wore a polka dot maxi dress for the outing.
What is the price of Sonam's maxi dress?
Sonam Kapoor's polka dot dress is from the shelves of the designer label Bella Freud. It is called the Angelica Polka Dot Silk Maxi Dress and is available on the Zoom Boutique website. The dress is originally worth USD 1,210. However, it is available at a discount of USD 345, approximately ₹29,112.
Sonam and Anand's contrasting style
Sonam styled the ensemble with a pink hair bow, making a strong case for the style trend. Coming to the design elements of her outfit, it features a white polka dot print on a black backdrop. Full-length sleeves, puffed shoulders, a round high neckline, a fitted bodice, a flowing skirt, and a full-body maxi hem length added a feminine elegance to the ensemble.
While the statement pink satin bow in Sonam's hair became the highlight of the ensemble, the other accessories she wore with the outfit included a gold pendant necklace, matching gold earrings, a medium Lady Dior bag, and blush pink slingback kitten heels. With her silky, long hair tied in a half-up, half-down hairdo, Sonam chose feathered brows, mauve lips, and glowing blushed skin for the glam.
Meanwhile, Anand complemented her in a blue crew neck T-shirt featuring a baggy silhouette and half-length sleeves. He paired it with black straight-leg pants, chunky sneakers, a backswept hairdo, and a salt-and-pepper beard.
About Sonam and Anand
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.
