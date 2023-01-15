Sonam Kapoor's anarkali suit for Makar Sankranti puja at home is a must-have for your Indian wear winter wardrobe

Makar Sankranti is one of the major festivals celebrated in India and holds great significance for Hindus. This year the festival is being marked on January 15, 2023. Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated Makar Sankranti at home with her family and loved ones. The star was one of the many celebrities who ringed in the auspicious festival with grandeur. She even shared pictures of her ethnic look for the celebrations with fans and wished them in the caption. The traditional wear - a printed anarkali suit - is a must-have look for your Indian wear winter wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see Sonam's full look. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor decks up in mom Sunita Kapoor's jewellery, opulent couture ensemble to attend wedding. Anand Ahuja reacts)

Sonam Kapoor decks up in anarkali suit for Makar Sankranti

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from the Makar Sankranti puja held at her home. The actor captioned the pictures, "Yesterday for Makar Sankranti family puja. #sungoddess #savitr #gayatri #surya." She slipped into a printed orange, purple and green-coloured anarkali suit set to attend the festivities. The ensemble is from the shelves of Indian designer Gaurang Shah's eponymous label. It features an anarkali kurta, pants and a dupatta. She decked up the traditional look with standout jewellery pieces, a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup. See the photos below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam Kapoor wears an anarkali suit from Gaurang Shah label. (Instagram)

Regarding the design elements, Sonam's purple anarkali kurta features full-length sleeves, fit and flared silhouette, broad contrast orange-hued borders on cuffs and hem, and white block print patterns. She wore purple churidar pants and a printed dupatta (draped on the shoulders) to complete the suit set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam accessorised the anarkali with her mother, Sunita Kapoor's jewellery, including statement jhumkis and rings. In the end, Sonam chose a centre-parted sleek bun with crown braids and stylish Kolhapuri sandals to round it all off.

Sonam Kapoor styled the traditional look with her mom's jewellery. (Instagram)

For the glam picks, Sonam went with a glossy mauve lip shade, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, shimmery pink eye shadow, rouged cheeks, matte base, and highlighted face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of Sonam's traditional outfit?