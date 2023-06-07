Sonnalli Seygall's non-traditional bridal look in pink saree for her wedding is a summer dream, brides-to-be take notes

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh L Sajnani today in Mumbai. The couple got married at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West. Many celebrities, including Sonnalli's co-stars in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, and Karan Grover attended the festivities. Scroll ahead to see the non-traditional bridal look Sonnalli chose to wear on her big day.

Sonnalli Seygall looks like a summer dream on her wedding day

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani tied the knot in Mumbai today. (Instagram)

On Wednesday, paparazzi Instagram pages shared snippets from Sonnalli Seygall's Gurudwara wedding. The actor also posted the first pictures of the ceremony with the caption, "Sabr & Shukr." The videos show Sonalli arriving at her wedding venue with her dog and Ashesh dancing with his squad. While Sonnalli looked like a summer dream in a heavily-embroidered blush pink-coloured saree, Ashesh complemented his bride in a cream sherwani and pink pagdi. Scroll ahead to see all the snippets.

Sonnalli's blush pink saree is the perfect day wedding look for a bride. It features intricate ivory-hued embroidery, sequin embellishments, broad patti borders, and floral gota patti work. The star draped the six yards in traditional style, pleating the pallu on her shoulder. She completed the look with a matching embroidered veil forming a long floor-sweeping train on the back.

Sonnalli wore the six yards with a matching blush pink backless blouse embroidered in ivory embellishments and featuring a plunging neckline, sheer full-length sleeves, cropped hem, and a fitted bust.

For the accessories, Sonnalli chose pink bangles, dainty silver Kaleeras, and emerald and diamond jewellery, including a heavy necklace, statement rings, earrings, kadhas, and a mang tika.

Meanwhile, Ashesh chose a cream-coloured sherwani for the wedding ceremony. It features a bandhgala embroidered kurta with padded shoulders, front button closures, ornate gold buttons, and full-length sleeves. He completed the ensemble with a white dupatta, a pink pagdi, a silk pocket square, and churidar white pyjamas.