Sonnalli Seygall’s Sunday mood is a blast of colours

Sonnalli Seygall’s Instagram profile is a riot of colours. A quick scroll through the actor’s social media profile and we are already drooling on her fashionable attires ranging across Western and traditional. Sundays are meant for more and brighter colours for Sonnalli, and her recent Instagram post stands witness to that.

The actor dropped a fresh picture on her profile and it is making her Instagram family drool like anything. We don’t know who to drool at more – the actor or her choice of sartorial fashion. In the sneak peek from Sonnalli’s personal diaries, the actor shared a picture of herself posing out in the sun.

Sonnalli’s Sunday fashion has our heart. The actor paired a black bralette with a black tutu shirt for her day out. She added to the blast of colours with a bright pink and white jacket over her dress. And if that was not colourful enough, she left her tresses free which is highlighted in bright red and pink.

Take a look at how Sonnalli is spending her Sunday:

“It’s a Sunday mood,” wrote the actor and added the hashtags #moodtoday, #Sundayvibe and #colourblast to her post. Within minutes, the picture was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family who showered her with a whole lot of love. One of Sonnalli’s colleagues from the film industry, Shama Sikander commented, “Beautiful.”

The actor keeps sharing snippets from her well-dressed diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days back, she painted Instagram neon green with this fashionable attire. Sonnalli paired a black bralette with a neon green and yellow satin jacket. The tinted shades added to the oomph factor in the picture.

Sonnalli, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has starred in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, High Jack and Setters among others. She was last seen in the romantic-comedy Jai Mummy Di, which also starred Sunny Singh, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.

