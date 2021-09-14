Sonnalli Seygall: Doing music videos because music is therapeutic

During the pandemic-induced lockdowns, many actors tried their hands at projects other than films. Actor Sonnalli Seygall, known for her performance in films such as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Jai Mummy Di, kept busy with music videos.

Apart from shooting for films and web shows, Seygall shot for a Punjabi wedding song, Dholna, and is currently shooting for another music video in Punjab. Ask her about her interest in music videos and she says, “The last year-and-a-half has been challenging for all of us. And as soon as projects started rolling again, I felt relieved. I just wanted the momentum to build and continue, and the medium didn’t matter to me. So, while I was shooting for my upcoming acting projects, I also took up music videos,” says the actor, who will also be seen in the film Boondi Raita and a web series alongside Sunny Leone.

The actor feels that music is therapeutic and that’s also a reason why she’s been part of such projects of late. “Mental health has been a matter of concern over the last few months. Music has played a huge role in keeping people entertained and motivated. A lot of musicians came up with interesting songs during the lockdown to inspire people. I personally relate with that thought and believe that music helps one stay emotionally and mentally strong, including me. So, when the opportunity of being part of music projects came my way, I immediately accepted it. If these songs bring a smile on people’s faces, what could be better than that,” she says.