Started working out? Understand these key points and how to shop for the best gym shoes for beginners

Walking into a gym for the first time can feel exciting, but the right shoes make a bigger difference than most people expect. I have seen many beginners spend money on flashy trainers, only to realise they lack the support needed for basic workouts. A good pair of gym shoes should feel comfortable from the first wear, provide a stable base for strength training, and offer enough cushioning for light cardio. The goal is not to buy the most expensive option, but to choose footwear that suits your workout routine and helps you move comfortably as your fitness habits evolve.
5 best gym shoes for men
Best overall gym shoe: Puma Fuse 3.0 or Puma SwiftPulse Sneaker
Puma has built a strong reputation in the training category. The Fuse 3.0 and SwiftPulse Trainer offer a stable base for strength exercises without feeling too stiff during cardio.
Key features
- Low-profile midsole
- Wide toe box for better balance
- 4 mm heel to toe drop
- PumaGrip rubber outsole for excellent traction
- Durable and breathable mesh upper
Best for
Beginners looking for one shoe that can handle strength training, functional workouts and light cardio in a single session.
Best for cardio and strength workouts: Skechers Go Run Consistent
If your workout includes treadmill walks, cycling, light jogging and machine-based strength training, this shoe offers a comfortable balance of cushioning and support.
Key features
- Ultra Light midsole cushioning
- Air Cooled Goga Mat insole
- Lightweight construction
- Breathable upper
Best for
Anyone starting with a mix of cardio, resistance machines and bodyweight exercises.
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Best for strength training: Reebok Nano Court or Nano series
The Nano range has been a favourite among gym enthusiasts for years. It offers a firm, stable platform that helps improve balance during lifting exercises.
Key features
- Floatride Energy Foam forefoot
- Wide TPU heel clip
- Flat outsole for better stability
- Durable training-focused design
Best for
Beginners planning to focus on squats, deadlifts, lunges and overhead presses.
Best budget pick: Campus First or Boldfit Gym Shoes
If you are trying the gym for the first time, there is no need to spend a fortune. These affordable options cover the basics and perform well for everyday workouts.
Key features
- Lightweight knitted upper
- EVA or Phylon sole
- Flat grip outsole
- Slip-resistant design
Best for
Dumbbell workouts, resistance machines, stretching sessions and general fitness routines.
Best premium training shoe: Under Armour Commit TR 4
This shoe feels secure from the moment you lace it up. The supportive midfoot design helps reduce unwanted foot movement during dynamic exercises.
Key features
- Charged Cushioning midsole
- Leather midfoot support panel
- Durable outsole with reliable grip
- Stable heel platform
Best for
Anyone planning to progress from beginner workouts to more demanding gym sessions.
5 best gym shoes for women
Best overall gym shoe: Puma Pure XT or Puma Defy Trainer
These shoes combine flexibility with excellent side-to-side support, making them a great choice for gym sessions that include functional movements.
Key features
- ProFoam EVA midsole
- Rubber traction zones
- Breathable upper
- Stable platform
Best for
Strength training, circuit workouts and beginner fitness classes.
Best for HIIT and cardio: Nike In Season TR or Nike Legend Essential
Nike's training shoes offer a wider heel than standard running shoes, helping improve stability during strength exercises while staying comfortable for cardio.
Key features
- Wide heel base
- Flexible forefoot grooves
- Breathable mesh upper
- Good grip for indoor training
Best for
Gym sessions that combine cardio, bodyweight exercises and strength training.
Best for comfort: Skechers Graceful or Skechers Go Walk Workout
These shoes are ideal if you are easing into fitness and want extra comfort during long workout sessions.
Key features
- Memory Foam insole
- Lightweight shock-absorbing midsole
- Flexible outsole
- Breathable design
Best for
Walking, elliptical workouts, beginner strength training and low-impact exercise.
Best budget option: Avant or Sparx Women's Gym Shoes
These budget-friendly trainers offer better stability than many entry-level running shoes, making them suitable for beginner gym routines.
Key features
- Stable EVA sole
- Slip-resistant outsole
- Breathable mesh upper
- Lightweight construction
Best for
Machine workouts, light strength training and daily fitness sessions.
Best premium pick: Reebok Nano or Reebok Flexagon Energy
If you want one shoe that will continue to perform well as your fitness level improves, this is an excellent long-term investment.
Key features
- Flexweave upper
- Lightweight EVA cushioning
- Flat heel profile
- Stable outsole for lifting
Best for
Strength training, functional workouts and regular gym sessions.
Quick buying tips before you order
Keep these points in mind while shopping online.
|What to check
|Why it matters
|Flat outsole
|A flatter sole provides better balance during strength training.
|Wide heel
|Improves stability during squats and lunges.
|Flexible forefoot
|Makes walking, warm-ups and cardio more comfortable.
|Breathable upper
|Helps keep your feet cool during longer workouts.
|Good grip
|Reduces the chance of slipping on gym floors.
A few mistakes to avoid
- Skip shoes with a heavily curved sole if strength training is your main goal.
- Running shoes are great for jogging, but are not always ideal for lifting weights.
- Leave a little room near your toes as feet naturally expand during workouts.
- Prioritise comfort and stability over style, especially if this is your first gym shoe purchase.
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