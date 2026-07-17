Started working out? Understand these key points and how to shop for the best gym shoes for beginners

Walking into a gym for the first time can feel exciting, but the right shoes make a bigger difference than most people expect. I have seen many beginners spend money on flashy trainers, only to realise they lack the support needed for basic workouts. A good pair of gym shoes should feel comfortable from the first wear, provide a stable base for strength training, and offer enough cushioning for light cardio. The goal is not to buy the most expensive option, but to choose footwear that suits your workout routine and helps you move comfortably as your fitness habits evolve.

A beginner training in comfortable gym shoes during a workout, focusing on stability, support, and confident movement inside the gym. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

5 best gym shoes for men

Best overall gym shoe: Puma Fuse 3.0 or Puma SwiftPulse Sneaker

Puma has built a strong reputation in the training category. The Fuse 3.0 and SwiftPulse Trainer offer a stable base for strength exercises without feeling too stiff during cardio.

Key features

Low-profile midsole

Wide toe box for better balance

4 mm heel to toe drop

PumaGrip rubber outsole for excellent traction

Durable and breathable mesh upper

Best for

Beginners looking for one shoe that can handle strength training, functional workouts and light cardio in a single session.

Best for cardio and strength workouts: Skechers Go Run Consistent

If your workout includes treadmill walks, cycling, light jogging and machine-based strength training, this shoe offers a comfortable balance of cushioning and support.

Key features

Ultra Light midsole cushioning

Air Cooled Goga Mat insole

Lightweight construction

Breathable upper

Best for

Anyone starting with a mix of cardio, resistance machines and bodyweight exercises.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Best for strength training: Reebok Nano Court or Nano series

The Nano range has been a favourite among gym enthusiasts for years. It offers a firm, stable platform that helps improve balance during lifting exercises.

Key features

Floatride Energy Foam forefoot

Wide TPU heel clip

Flat outsole for better stability

Durable training-focused design

Best for

Beginners planning to focus on squats, deadlifts, lunges and overhead presses.

Best budget pick: Campus First or Boldfit Gym Shoes

If you are trying the gym for the first time, there is no need to spend a fortune. These affordable options cover the basics and perform well for everyday workouts.

Key features

Lightweight knitted upper

EVA or Phylon sole

Flat grip outsole

Slip-resistant design

Best for

Dumbbell workouts, resistance machines, stretching sessions and general fitness routines.

Best premium training shoe: Under Armour Commit TR 4

This shoe feels secure from the moment you lace it up. The supportive midfoot design helps reduce unwanted foot movement during dynamic exercises.

Key features

Charged Cushioning midsole

Leather midfoot support panel

Durable outsole with reliable grip

Stable heel platform

Best for

Anyone planning to progress from beginner workouts to more demanding gym sessions.

5 best gym shoes for women

Best overall gym shoe: Puma Pure XT or Puma Defy Trainer

These shoes combine flexibility with excellent side-to-side support, making them a great choice for gym sessions that include functional movements.

Key features

ProFoam EVA midsole

Rubber traction zones

Breathable upper

Stable platform

Best for

Strength training, circuit workouts and beginner fitness classes.

Best for HIIT and cardio: Nike In Season TR or Nike Legend Essential

Nike's training shoes offer a wider heel than standard running shoes, helping improve stability during strength exercises while staying comfortable for cardio.

Key features

Wide heel base

Flexible forefoot grooves

Breathable mesh upper

Good grip for indoor training

Best for

Gym sessions that combine cardio, bodyweight exercises and strength training.

Best for comfort: Skechers Graceful or Skechers Go Walk Workout

These shoes are ideal if you are easing into fitness and want extra comfort during long workout sessions.

Key features

Memory Foam insole

Lightweight shock-absorbing midsole

Flexible outsole

Breathable design

Best for

Walking, elliptical workouts, beginner strength training and low-impact exercise.

Best budget option: Avant or Sparx Women's Gym Shoes

These budget-friendly trainers offer better stability than many entry-level running shoes, making them suitable for beginner gym routines.

Key features

Stable EVA sole

Slip-resistant outsole

Breathable mesh upper

Lightweight construction

Best for

Machine workouts, light strength training and daily fitness sessions.

Best premium pick: Reebok Nano or Reebok Flexagon Energy

If you want one shoe that will continue to perform well as your fitness level improves, this is an excellent long-term investment.

Key features

Flexweave upper

Lightweight EVA cushioning

Flat heel profile

Stable outsole for lifting

Best for

Strength training, functional workouts and regular gym sessions.

Quick buying tips before you order

Keep these points in mind while shopping online.

What to check Why it matters Flat outsole A flatter sole provides better balance during strength training. Wide heel Improves stability during squats and lunges. Flexible forefoot Makes walking, warm-ups and cardio more comfortable. Breathable upper Helps keep your feet cool during longer workouts. Good grip Reduces the chance of slipping on gym floors.

A few mistakes to avoid

Skip shoes with a heavily curved sole if strength training is your main goal.

Running shoes are great for jogging, but are not always ideal for lifting weights.

Leave a little room near your toes as feet naturally expand during workouts.

Prioritise comfort and stability over style, especially if this is your first gym shoe purchase.

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