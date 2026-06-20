Straight-Cut, A-Line, Anarkali or Angarkha? Find the perfect kurti silhouette for yourself

A kurta can look completely different depending on one small detail: the cut.

Find the perfect kurti silhouette for yourself(Pinterest)

The same fabric, the same embroidery, and even the same colour can give you an entirely different vibe depending on whether it is a straight kurta, a flowy Anarkali, a flattering A-Line, or a statement-making Angarkha. One feels effortless and work-ready, one feels festive and dramatic, while another gives you that perfectly styled “I didn’t try too hard” look.

And with ethnic wear becoming more versatile than ever, kurtas are no longer restricted to festive wardrobes. Today’s silhouettes are designed to move with your lifestyle: from office mornings and coffee runs to wedding invites and family celebrations.

There is no “one perfect” kurta style. It is all about what works with your personal style, comfort level, and the kind of look you want to create. Love clean, polished outfits? A straight-cut kurta might be your everyday hero. Want something that moves beautifully? An Anarkali brings the drama. Prefer a little shape without feeling fitted? The A-Line silhouette has you covered. And if you like traditional styles with a modern twist, Angarkhas are having their moment.

So before you add another kurta to your cart (because yes, we all have that one more tab open), here’s your guide to finding the silhouette that actually suits you.

Straight-Cut Kurtas: The Everyday Wardrobe Hero

Straight kurtas are the reliable best friend of your wardrobe. They are clean, versatile, and work for almost every occasion.

The silhouette falls straight from shoulder to hem, creating a neat and structured look. They are especially loved for office wear because they pair beautifully with trousers, pants, and palazzos.

1.

BHARVITA Cotton Chikankari Straight Kurta Set

{{^usCountry}} This straight-cut Chikankari set is a classic example of why this silhouette never goes out of style. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the embroidery adds a timeless ethnic touch. The straight fit gives a clean, elegant appearance without feeling restrictive. It is perfect for women who love outfits that look polished with minimal effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This straight-cut Chikankari set is a classic example of why this silhouette never goes out of style. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the embroidery adds a timeless ethnic touch. The straight fit gives a clean, elegant appearance without feeling restrictive. It is perfect for women who love outfits that look polished with minimal effort. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Style it with: Cigarette pants, flats, and a structured handbag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style it with: Cigarette pants, flats, and a structured handbag. {{/usCountry}}

2.

Seva Chikan Lucknowi Chikankari Rayon Straight Kurta

This rayon straight kurta brings together traditional embroidery and a softer, flowy fabric. The clean silhouette makes it easy to style repeatedly, whether for work, casual plans, or everyday ethnic dressing. The Chikankari detailing ensures it never feels basic. A true “wear it again and again” wardrobe piece.

Style it with: White pants, oxidised jewellery, and comfortable sandals.

A-Line Kurtas: The Flattering Middle Ground

Not too fitted, not too flared: A-Line kurtas sit perfectly in the middle. They are fitted around the shoulders and gradually widen towards the hem, creating an elegant shape. They are ideal if you want a silhouette that feels comfortable but still gives your outfit some structure.

3.

Nermosa Embroidery Solid A-Line Kurta Set

This A-Line kurta set brings a graceful shape with its gentle flare and embroidered details. The silhouette creates movement while keeping the overall look sophisticated. The coordinated pants and dupatta make it easy to dress up without spending too much time styling. A great choice for festive occasions, dinners, or family celebrations.

Style it with: Statement earrings and embellished footwear.

4.

Women’s Cotton A-Line Straight Kurti Set

For those who love easy, breathable outfits, this cotton A-Line set keeps things simple and comfortable. The relaxed flare adds a feminine touch while still keeping the outfit practical for everyday wear. It is lightweight, easy to carry, and perfect for repeat styling.

Style it with: Comfortable flats and colourful accessories.

Anarkali Kurtas: When You Want a Little Drama

Anarkalis are basically the main characters of the kurta world. With their fitted bodice and flared lower half, they create a graceful, flowy silhouette that feels instantly festive. They are incredibly versatile. Depending on the fabric and detailing, an Anarkali can go from casual daytime wear to wedding guest territory.

5.

Nermosa Embroidery Solid Anarkali Kurta Set

This Anarkali set brings classic ethnic elegance with its embroidered detailing and flattering flare. The silhouette gives a beautiful flow while maintaining a polished appearance. The matching pants and dupatta make styling effortless, especially when you want a complete festive look without mixing and matching.

It is ideal for celebrations, dinners, and those occasions where your outfit needs a little extra movement.

Style it with: Statement earrings, heels, and a sleek hairstyle.

6.

KLOSIA Rayon Printed Anarkali Kurta Set

If you prefer something lighter and more wearable, this printed rayon Anarkali is a great everyday option. The flowy fabric enhances the flare, while the printed design keeps it relaxed rather than overly festive. It gives you the Anarkali charm without feeling too heavy.

Think brunches, casual outings, office events, and days when you want comfort with a little elegance.

Style it with: Flats, a tote bag, and delicate accessories.

Angarkha Kurtas: For a Traditional Twist With a Modern Feel

Angarkha kurtas are instantly recognisable thanks to their overlapping front panels and tie-up detailing. Originally inspired by traditional Indian garments, this silhouette has made a strong comeback with modern fabrics, prints, and embroidery.

The wrap-style design creates beautiful movement and adds a flattering shape, making it perfect for anyone who wants something beyond the usual straight kurta.

7.

JIKRA JAIPUR Purple Cotton Angrakha Kurta Pant Set

This Angrakha set combines the charm of traditional detailing with everyday comfort. The purple cotton kurta features Chikankari-inspired embroidery, giving it a handcrafted festive feel while keeping the overall look breathable and wearable.

The wrap-style silhouette naturally adds structure around the waist, while the matching pants keep the outfit practical for long days.

It is the kind of outfit that works for festive lunches, family gatherings, and occasions where you want ethnic wear with personality.

Style it with: Silver jhumkas, embroidered flats, and a small potli bag.

8.

Women’s Angrakha Style Chikankari Cotton Kurta Set

For lovers of delicate embroidery, this Angrakha Chikankari set brings together heritage craftsmanship and an easy silhouette.

The cotton fabric makes it comfortable for warmer days, while the wrap-inspired design adds a graceful flow. Unlike basic straight kurtas, Angrakha styles create movement and dimension, making your outfit look instantly more styled.

Perfect for those days when you want something traditional but not predictable.

Style it with: Minimal jewellery and soft makeup for an elegant daytime look.

So which kurta style should you pick?

Straight-cut: For office wear, minimal looks, and everyday elegance

A-Line: For a flattering shape with easy movement

Anarkali: For festive occasions and dramatic flow

Angarkha: For a traditional look with a stylish twist

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Which kurta style to pick: FAQs Which kurta style is best for everyday wear? Straight-cut kurtas are the most versatile for daily wear because they are comfortable and easy to style.

Which kurta style is best for office wear? Straight-cut and A-Line kurtas are ideal for office wear because they look polished while remaining comfortable.

What makes an Angrakha kurta different? Angrakha kurtas feature overlapping panels with tie-up details, giving them a unique wrap-style appearance.

Are Anarkali kurtas flattering? Yes, Anarkalis create a flowy silhouette and work well for festive as well as occasion wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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