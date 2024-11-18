Stylish formal shoes for men from Metro and Mochi on Myntra: Discover the best deals

For any man's wardrobe, investment in quality leather formal shoes is highly important. Formal shoes are the style statements that complete any outfit. The only traditional is still available in an old-style form of Derby, sleek Oxford or, of course, a tanned-style pair of shoes, offering durability and comfort along with an elegant finish that synthetic materials cannot give. Having multiple pairs in different shades, like classic black, maroon, or trendy tan, will keep you ready for any occasion and any outfit. Further, the textured options add depth to the look, and the solid styles are timeless in their appearance. When it comes to styling the best formal shoes for men, there cannot be any compromise on the looks, quality and durability. Discover some of the best formal shoes for men and learn about their design, texture and styling tips. Shop these styles at great discounts on Myntra.

If you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe with the best formal shoes for men, you’re in luck. In this article, we have listed some of the best options on Myntra for you to grab! Let’s get started in our quest to find the best formal shoes for your next event.

Top 10 best formal shoes for men on Myntra

Here’s a list of the best formal shoes for men. Grab these before stocks run out!

First on the list of the best formal shoes for men is this simple, elegant and everyday formal brogues. These solid leather brogues are crafted for men who appreciate both style and comfort. The shoe’s round toe and lace-up fastening provide a sleek, tailored look that should be how formal shoes are. The regular ankle height gives a classic look and comfortable fit. The leather upper is solid and gives a polished appearance to any look, which makes these brogues the perfect go-to choice for any formal occasion.

Type Brogues, leather Toe Shape Round toe Fastening Lace-up Ankle Height Regular Pattern Solid

If you don’t want the hassle of tying laces, then these black formal slip-ons from Mochi are a great option. It’s mainly made for men who need a polished look with minimal effort. The pointed toe gives a complete business look, and the slip-on design makes them easy to wear when you are out and attending meetings. The shoes also have elasticated gussets that provide a snug and comfortable fit. This piece is crafted from genuine leather, so it retains the classy look, and the upper gives these shoes a refined appearance. These best formal shoes for men have a PU sole, and the cushioned footbed on top of that adds comfort throughout the day.

Type Slip-on-shoes, leather Toe Shape Pointed Fastening Slip-on Ankle Height Regular Pattern Solid

These black textured leather formal derbys from Metro combine classic design and add a touch of modern style to the best formal shoes for men. The square toe and central lace-up fastening give them a sharp and clean look that makes them good for wearing on any formal occasion. The shoe is made from durable leather, and the upper provides a polished appearance with a neat matted texture. The cushioned footbed feels comfortable throughout the day, and you can walk around without shoe bite. The textured TPR outsole offers excellent grip, making these shoes both stylish and practical, even on slippery floors.

Type Leather Derbys Toe Shape Square toe Fastening Lace-up Ankle Height Normal Pattern textured

These mid-top formal Derbys from Metro are crafted with an eye for detail, making them one of the best formal shoes for men. It’s made for those who want to make a statement with their complete formal wear. The textured leather upper adds a touch of sophistication and goes well with the design. The mid-top design offers a unique twist to the classic Derby style and gives the impression that you know your shoes well. The shoe has round toe shaping and lace-up fastening, so it gives a secure fitting and complete look. You can wear them as office wear and special events or even for long days when you travel a lot.

Type Derbys, leather Toe Shape Round toe Fastening Lace-up Ankle Height Mid-top Pattern Textured

This is another one of the best formal shoes for men with a great discount you can consider for your next purchase. These classic black leather formal loafers from Mochi have all the right looks and long-lasting build. It has a sleek, solid leather upper, and the toe design makes these loafers look great for any formal or semi-formal occasion. It comes with a slip-on closure, so wearing it is easy, and you don’t have to rush during busy mornings to tie up your laces. Finally, the loafers have a cushioned footbed and are very comfortable to wear, even for long days. The textured TPR outsole ensures grip and stability, and you can walk confidently on any floor.

Type Loafers Toe Shape Round toe Fastening Slip-on Ankle Height Regular Pattern Solid

The list won’t be complete unless we mention the best formal shoes for men in maroon! These textured Derbys from Metro are a must-have for your formal shoe collection, considering their looks and appeal. They feature a round-toe design, and the closure is lace-up, like that of classic shoes. It’s a must-have cause they offer a stylish and tailored look for business meetings or upscale events. The leather upper gives a sophisticated feel to the shoes, and the cushioned footbed is very comfortable, making it suitable for extended wear. The textured PU outsole offers both durability and traction, so these shoes are a win in every aspect.

Type Leather Derbys Toe Shape Round toe Fastening Lace-up Ankle Height Regular Pattern Textured

Continuing our list of the best formal shoes for men, we need to include this one because of its sophisticated tan appeal. The solid Derbys from Metro showcase timeless elegance with their sleek and pointed-toe design and polished leather upper. They are built for regular styling and for ensembles that need a tan finish at the feet. The lace-up closure only adds a refined touch, making them even more versatile for formal attires. The footbed is cushioned, so it’s comfortable to wear all day. The sole is textured PU, which gives a strong grip so you can comfortably walk and make that occasional sprint to the elevator.

Type Derbys leather Toe Shape Pointed toe Fastening Lace-up Ankle Height Regular Pattern Solid, tan

As we get to the end of the list of the best formal shoes for men, it’s only fair that we give a chance to the textured formals that are preferred for those with a flair for style. These brown leather Monk Shoes from Metro are designed truly for the modern man with their bold appeal. It features a classic round toe and slip-on closure, which makes it look slick as you quickly slip into it. The best part, which is the textured leather upper, adds a layer of elegance, making it suitable when you’re going semi-formal for an occasion. The monk shoes are finished with a durable TPR outsole that provides stability and grip so you can confidently walk on any surface.

Type Monk Shoes Toe Shape Round toe Fastening Slip-on Ankle Height Regular Pattern Textured

So far, we’ve discussed patterned and unpatented shoes on the list of the best formal shoes for men, so how about a combination of both? Your formal attire can definitely get a look boost with these black textured leather Oxfords from Metro. They are designed with a classic round toe, which you secure with a regular lace-up fastening. On the front, they deliver a polished and sleek finish with smooth uppers. Further, the textured leather upper on the side gives a touch of sophistication and refined looks. It’s built for all-day comfort and is quite rugged, so you can use it anywhere.

Type Oxfords Toe Shape Round toe Fastening Lace-ups Ankle Height Regular Pattern Textured

To complete this list of the best formal shoes for men, we thought we’d forego clean, refined edges and bring some rough cuts into the picture. These brown leather Derbys from Metro exude a sense of robustness and feature a classic round toe and lace-up closure. They offer a timeless silhouette for the discerning man and are sure to be the first pick of men who love exaggeratedly masculine things in life. The textured leather upper gives these shoes a refined, stylish edge that gives a commanding presence for boardroom meetings or upscale events. It’s also high in comfort, as it is in its looks.

Type Derbys, dark brown Toe Shape Round toe Fastening Lace-ups Ankle Height Regular Pattern Textured

To wrap it up, we’ve discussed all the best formal shoes for men with great discounts on Myntra in this list. What we’ve given is only a sample and there are a lot more designs to choose from. Try experimenting with these options and throw in your own personal ideas to make a slick appearance.

Frequently Asked Questions About Formal Shoes for Men How should I polish these leather Derbys to maintain their shine? You can use a high-quality leather polish or cream that matches the colour of your shoes. It’s important to regularly polish the shoes to help keep the leather supple and durable.

What’s the best way to care for leather shoes? You can wipe them with a clean and dry cloth after each wear to remove dust and dirt. You can also use a branded leather conditioner occasionally to keep the leather soft and prevent cracks. Water and sunlight destroy the material very fast.

How do I store my leather shoes if I won’t be using them for a while? Store your shoes in a cool and dry box. Use shoe trees or stuff them with tissue paper to help maintain their shape over time. It’s also a good idea to keep them in a breathable dust bag or box.

How should I match my shoes with my belt? Matching your shoes with your belt is a great way to create a polished and coordinated appearance. Opt for a brown leather belt with brown Derbys for a sharp look. The belt shade should match the shoes.

How to increase the life of leather shoes? Have multiple sets of shoes and rotate your shoes to avoid wearing them on consecutive days. This helps the leather relax and regain its shape. Also, never wash leather shoes. Instead, use a dry cloth and conditioner for regular maintenance.

