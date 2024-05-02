Sudha Reddy to attend Met Gala 2024; approaches Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahiliani for outfits

Reddy is confirmed to grace the gala this year which takes place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Her attendance marks return to the gala following her debut in 2021.

Happy to go back!

According to a source, Reddy is really excited to go back to the gala, known in popular culture as ‘Fashion's Biggest Night’. She will be interpreting the Met Gala's 2024 theme of The Garden Of Time for her second showcase.

“She is looking forward to her return, and wants to experiment with something new in terms of fashion,” says the insider. (Read: Sudha Reddy makes Met Gala debut in Falguni Shane Peacock's ‘American flag’ gown)

The source adds, “That’s why she has approached Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahliani for outfits, but wants the name of the designer to be a secret. Her outfit will come with a special Indian touch. But she wants it to keep it a surprise for everyone. At the red carpet, she will be received by Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute”.

What’s the theme of Met Gala 2024?

The highly-anticipated Met Gala will keep up with the tradition and return on the first Monday of May, making the fashion world buzz with excitement. This year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Instead of dressing up as sleeping beauties, celebrities will be focusing on reviving unique garments from four centuries, offering a fresh perspective to those who encounter them.

While the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the official dress theme is The Garden of Time. (Read: Met Gala 2024: ‘Sleeping Beauty’ theme for the exhibit and ‘The Garden of Time’ dress code for the Gala explained)

This year, the exhibition will showcase significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history, featuring iconic designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy. The theme revolves around celebrating fragile pieces of fashion deemed too delicate for wear, affectionately termed the 'sleeping beauties’.

All about her Met Gala debut

Sudha represented India at Met Gala 2021 and made her red carpet debut in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown that was inspired by the colours of the American flag, to reflect the year's theme - American Independence.

Calling it a “masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship”, Sudha took to her social media handle to give fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of the Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. Her military-inspired haute couture by the ace Indian designers featured a bright gold sculptured gown that came with a dramatic 4-meter metallic train and sported colours of the American flag.