 Sudha Reddy to attend Met Gala 2024; approaches Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahiliani for outfits | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sudha Reddy to attend Met Gala 2024; approaches Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahiliani for outfits

BySugandha Rawal
May 02, 2024 07:36 PM IST

Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy has approached Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahiliani for Met Gala 2024

Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy will once again be representing India at the upcoming edition of Met Gala. We have exclusively got to know that she has reached out to Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahiliani for her outfits at the stylish gala. (Read more: Met Gala 2024: Everything you need to know about the Met Gala; when, where, how to watch and where it is held)

Sudha Reddy made her Met Gala debut in 2021.
Sudha Reddy made her Met Gala debut in 2021.

Reddy is confirmed to grace the gala this year which takes place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Her attendance marks return to the gala following her debut in 2021.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Happy to go back!

According to a source, Reddy is really excited to go back to the gala, known in popular culture as ‘Fashion's Biggest Night’. She will be interpreting the Met Gala's 2024 theme of The Garden Of Time for her second showcase.

“She is looking forward to her return, and wants to experiment with something new in terms of fashion,” says the insider. (Read: Sudha Reddy makes Met Gala debut in Falguni Shane Peacock's ‘American flag’ gown)

The source adds, “That’s why she has approached Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahliani for outfits, but wants the name of the designer to be a secret. Her outfit will come with a special Indian touch. But she wants it to keep it a surprise for everyone. At the red carpet, she will be received by Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute”.

What’s the theme of Met Gala 2024?

The highly-anticipated Met Gala will keep up with the tradition and return on the first Monday of May, making the fashion world buzz with excitement. This year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Instead of dressing up as sleeping beauties, celebrities will be focusing on reviving unique garments from four centuries, offering a fresh perspective to those who encounter them.

While the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the official dress theme is The Garden of Time. (Read: Met Gala 2024: ‘Sleeping Beauty’ theme for the exhibit and ‘The Garden of Time’ dress code for the Gala explained)

This year, the exhibition will showcase significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history, featuring iconic designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy. The theme revolves around celebrating fragile pieces of fashion deemed too delicate for wear, affectionately termed the 'sleeping beauties’.

 

All about her Met Gala debut

Sudha represented India at Met Gala 2021 and made her red carpet debut in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown that was inspired by the colours of the American flag, to reflect the year's theme - American Independence.

 

 

Calling it a “masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship”, Sudha took to her social media handle to give fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of the Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. Her military-inspired haute couture by the ace Indian designers featured a bright gold sculptured gown that came with a dramatic 4-meter metallic train and sported colours of the American flag.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sudha Reddy to attend Met Gala 2024; approaches Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahiliani for outfits
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On