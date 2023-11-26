Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor look radiant in printed dresses as they promote The Archies with Agastya Nanda and others

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor attended the promotions of their upcoming film The Archies in Mumbai, with their co-stars Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. Pictures and videos of the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's film made it to social media, delighting their fanbase. While Suhana and Khushi attended the event in printed dresses, others complemented them in stylish looks. We especially loved Khushi and Suhana's twinning moment. Scroll through to check out their attires.

What Suhana Khana and Khushi Kapoor wore to The Archies promotions

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor look radiant in printed dresses at The Archies promotions. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor twinned at The Archies promotional event in Mumbai last night. While Suhana chose a halter design mini dress for the star-studded affair, Khushi complemented her in a strapless printed midi dress. The two stars styled their promotional fits with minimal accessories and glam picks. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan's rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda - who celebrated his 23rd birthday recently - wore a crew neck tee, a corduroy jacket and straight-fitted pants. Read our download on Suhana and Khushi's look below.

Suhana's colourful mini dress features a halter wrapover neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waistline, a layered tulle skirt and a flowy silhouette. She styled the ensemble with strawberry-shaped embellished earrings, centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, glossy cherry-pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blush on the cheeks, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Khushi chose a strapless multi-coloured printed midi dress featuring a cinched waist, a fitted bust design, an A-line flowy skirt with a tiered design, ruffle attachments, and a calf-length hem. She styled the ensemble with cherry-shaped embellished earrings, centre-parted open wavy locks, darkened brows, deep pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will stream on Netflix from December 7.