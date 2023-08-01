Suhana Khan holidays in Goa with cousin Alia Chhiba, her vacation look is all about minimal styling. All pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, travelled to Goa for a short getaway with her cousin Alia Chhiba and their friends. Suhana and Alia have been posting pictures from their time in the coastal state, and it will inspire you to pack your bags for some time away from the hectic city life. Suhana also posted a picture of what she wore for a beach outing with her cousin. Scroll through to find out.

Suhana Khan holidays in Goa with Alia Chhiba

Suhana Khan holidays in Goa with her cousin, Alia Chhiba, and friends. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan holidays in Goa with her cousin Alia Chhiba. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan and her cousin, Alia Chhiba, posted pictures from their Goa holiday on Instagram. While Suhana shared a video of the sea in Goa and a picture of herself dressed in a pretty dress while enjoying the golden hour, Alia shared photos of a sunset, chilling by the sea with friends, and an outing. The clicks from their holiday can be defined in two adjectives, scenic and serene. Meanwhile, Suhana's outfit is all about effortless styling.

Screengrab of Alia Chhiba's Instagram stories from Goa. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan's beach look

Suhana's slipped into a printed dress to enjoy a lunch outing with her cousin and friends in Goa. The ensemble comes in varying shades of green and features leaf patterns, a wide square neckline, noodle straps, a fitted bust detail, cinched waistline, a pleated and layered flowy skirt, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Suhana ditched accessories with the ensemble and styled it by leaving her long wavy tresses open in a side parting. In the end, Suhana chose winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is all set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will play the role of Veronica in the film. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina are also part of the Netflix project. The film is slated to be released this year.