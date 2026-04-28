Suhana Khan looks beautiful in a gold hand-embroidered tissue saree, which is worth Rs…

Suhana Khan has worn a number of traditional outfits, but the timeless saree is her favourite silhouette. The actor is often seen at events dressed in the six yards, which reflect her elegant personal style. For a recent photoshoot, she picked an elegant gold saree from designer Arpita Mehta's label.

Suhana Khan dazzles in a gold tissue saree.

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Beautiful in gold

On April 23, Aprita Mehta shared pictures from Suhana's photoshoot on Instagram, captioning them, “Beautiful in gold, Suhana Khan wears our gold tissue sari set, delicately adorned with signature mirror and hand embroidery.” The photos soon garnered love from her fans, who flooded the comments with compliments.

One Instagram user commented, “She is acing this look. Suhana and saree best combination.” Someone else commented, “The golden beauty.” A fan wrote, “Beautiful, she is so gorgeous.” A few others posted ‘pretty’ and ‘gorgeous’ under the photos.

Let's decode her look:

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{{^usCountry}} Decoding the look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decoding the look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Arpita Mehta attire is a gold tissue saree with signature mirror work, cutdana, and kasab hand embroidery. Suhana wore the drape in the traditional style, with the pleats neatly done on the front and the pallu draped on the shoulder, elegantly falling to a floor-grazing length. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Arpita Mehta attire is a gold tissue saree with signature mirror work, cutdana, and kasab hand embroidery. Suhana wore the drape in the traditional style, with the pleats neatly done on the front and the pallu draped on the shoulder, elegantly falling to a floor-grazing length. {{/usCountry}}

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Styled by Mohit Rai, Suhana paired the six yards with a beige gold mirror, cutdana and kasab hand-embroidered blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, a tailored fit, and scalloped borders.

Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose to leave her tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves, and for the makeup, she opted for feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, glossy mauve lips, and golden eye shadow. A dainty bindi, polki kadhas, and jhumkis rounded off the look.

What is the price of Suhana's saree?

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The saree and the blouse set are available on Arpita Mehta's official website. It is called the Gold Tissue Hand Embroidered Saree Set. Adding the blouse and the drape to your wardrobe will cost you ₹1,91,000.

How to copy Suhana Khan's look

Styling a golden beige tissue saree with neutral heels and an embroidered potli handbag can create a striking and glamorous look. Here are some tips for recreating Suhana's latest look: keep it simple yet elegant, with minimal makeup, statement earrings, traditional kadhas from your mom's wardrobe, and a crystal bindi for a finishing touch.

Let the saree be the main attraction by keeping jewellery simple and understated. While a pair of traditional jhumkis works, you can skip the necklace like Suhana to perfectly complement the outfit without overwhelming it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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