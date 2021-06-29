Suhana Khan turns cat lady with black cat and a 40k Gucci cap

Suhana Khan, the only daughter of Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is not an avid social media user, sharing only certain glimpses of her life with her legions of followers on her social media. However, on the rare occasions that Suhana does share something with her fans, it is sure to go viral.

Most recently, Suhana took to her Instagram feed to share an image of herself caressing a black cat as she gazed into the camera, flashing her usual smile as she got clicked. Suhana can be seen wearing a beige coloured crop top with grey joggers, a blue canvas cap over her long, open hair and sported minimal, dewy and peachy makeup to complete her lounging at home look. Suhana captioned the post, "Cat lady."

While Suhana's entire outfit was minimalistic as usual, her royal blue baseball cap really stood out with its NY emblazoned along the front in white thread. Suhana was sporting Gucci's NewYork Yankees Patch Baseball Cap in Royal Blue Canvas, and the cap had a moth embroidered on each side of it with the words Gucci embroidered in red. The Gucci website has priced the cap at $530 which comes to ₹39,340 approximately.

Bollywood actor and cat mommy Alia Bhatt couldn't help but comment with hearts on Suhana's post. While Suhana was wearing a super expensive cap with her home lounging outfit, she often also wears high street brands, and recently was also spotted wearing a knit crop top that was knitted by her friend. Proving that you can be fashionable without spending a dime. Check out her cute knit top:

In late May, Suhana's friend Priyanka Kedia crocheted a brown and cream coloured crochet, bralette style crop top for Suhana which the starkid was spotted wearing in her Instagram stories.

