Suhana Khan celebrates 21st birthday in 3,600 dress, 1.2 lakh Prada bag

Bollywood icon and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, recently celebrated her 21st birthday, and the internet is flooded with images from accounts of her friends as well as Suhana's own giving a glimpse into what the celebrations were like. Suhana is moderately private, and while she does have a public profile, she tends to not post very often and keeps her day to day life under wraps, only taking to Instagram for special occasions.

And for finally turning the legal age for most things, Suhana took to her social media feed and shared an Instagram post to mark the milestone. Posting a picture of herself gazing into the camera, Suhana posed in a mint green dress on the roof of a New York high rise, in the caption she wrote simply the age she was turning, 'twentyone' along with a heart emoji.

Suhana wore a mint green Centre Stage dress by UK based designer brand, Ph Polly. The dress featured halter neck straps and a diamond cut front detail that showed off some under cleavage and was made in stretch mesh, making it fit like a glove over Suhana's petite frame, the ruching all over flattered the star kids toned physique as she showed off her curves in her stunning dress. Suhana sported minimal dewy make-up and fox eye eyeliner, leaving her hair open as she celebrated her 21st birthday in New York. The dress is priced at £35 on the brand's website which is approximately ₹3,600.

Suhana Khan(Instagram)

Suhana KhanSuhana Khan(Instagram)

Suhana Khan(Instagram)





Suhana accessorized her look with a small, aqua coloured purse by Italian luxury fashion house, Prada. The Brushed Leather Mini Bag by Prada is priced at a whopping £1,200 on the brand's website, which is approximately ₹1,23,749.





Meanwhile, her mother Gauri posted a stylish throwback picture of Suhana along with a beautiful note She wrote, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always." To this Suhana replied "I love you"

Suhana, currently a student at the New York University had spent most of her time in lockdown with her family in Mumbai. She even joined Shah Rukh and her brother Aryan in the UAE, where she cheered for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020.