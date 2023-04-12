Suhana Khan wears a sizzling red blazer and pants for her first media meet after becoming ambassador for Maybelline

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, became the brand ambassador of New York-based skincare, fragrance, and beauty company Maybelline. Suhana was announced as the face of the label after she attended her first media meet. The news comes before her big debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's next The Archies. Pictures and videos from the media event started circulating on social media. They show Suhana dressed in a sizzling red blazer and pants set. We loved her stylish and elegant look for the occasion.

Suhana Khan wears a sizzling red blazer and pants for her first media meet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan meets the media for the first time in a sizzling red outfit

On Tuesday, Suhana Khan stepped out in Mumbai to attend a media event arranged by Maybelline. For her first press meet, Suhana slipped into a hot-red outfit. The paparazzi clicked her pictures and videos as she addressed the audience from the stage. Soon, the snippets made it to social media, and fans loved Suhana's look in the sleek ensemble - a colour-coordinated cropped blazer and pants set. Keep scrolling as we give you a detailed download on her press meet attire and see the pictures and videos from the event below.

Suhana Khan at the press meet for Maybelline New York. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan's red cropped blazer comes with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, pulled-back full-length sleeves, a front button closure, patch pockets, a fitted bust and a midriff-revealing short hem length. She complemented the jacket with matching bright red pants featuring a high-rise waist, fitted silhouette, flared hems and a structured fitting.

Suhana accessorised the elegant outfit with embellished gold peep-toe high heels, statement rings, and dainty earrings. In the end, Suhana chose centre-parted open wavy locks, nude pink lip shade, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, feathered brows, and highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Suhana will make her debut with the Netflix film The Archies. It also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda also star in the project.