Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber’s date night fashion goals in monochrome

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps saying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From looking dapper in a hoodie to slaying festive fashion goals in a stunning ethnic ensemble, Sunny keeps sharing fashion statements with us. Sunny's Instagram profile is a plethora of her fashionable looks, snippets from her personal diaries with husband and children, and glimpses of her travel diaries and her professional commitments. Sunny keeps slaying fashion goals and sharing inspo for her fans with pictures of herself decked up in stunning ensembles. Sunny's fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – the actor believes in keeping it chic and minimal, with a dash of sass.

Sunny, a day back, was spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi as she stepped out for a date night with husband Daniel Weber. Sunny and Daniel are one of the most-loved couples and they keep setting couple goals higher for their fans to follow. Sunny and Daniel posed together for the cameras and sported their brightest smiles as they looked picture-perfect in monochrome ensembles. Sunny, for the midweek date, picked a white satin short dress while, Daniel complemented her in a black suit. Sunny looked gorgeous as ever in the white satin shirt dress featuring collars, full sleeves, a white belt detail at the waist, and frill patterns at the end of the dress. Daniel, on the other hand, wore a black shirt and teamed it with a black blazer. He paired it with a grey pair of denims.

Sunny and Daniel posed together. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in statement white earrings and white stilettos. Daniel opted for black shoes. Sunny wore her shoulder-length tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she smiled for the cameras with all her heart. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

