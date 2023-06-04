Sunny Leone goes for a swim in printed swimsuit during Maldives holiday, shares pics from beach time. Watch

Come summer, and your favourite Bollywood stars kickstart travelling to the tropical nations for a beach getaway. This time, it is Rakul Preet Singh and Sunny Leone, and they are having a blast in the Maldives. Today, Sunny took to Instagram to share videos and pictures from her vacation in the island nation. It shows the star snorkelling, taking a dip in the sea and giving a glimpse of her beachside fun. Scroll ahead to see her posts from the Maldives.

Sunny Leone goes for a swim in the Maldives

Sunny Leone goes for a swim dressed in a printed swimsuit during Maldives holiday. (Instagram)

Sunny Leone took to Instagram today to share two videos of herself having fun on the white sand beaches of the Maldives. The first clip shows Sunny snorkelling in the sea, and the second features glimpses of the star chilling on the beach and going for a dip in the pristine water. "Snorkeling. My favourite thing to do in the water. Block everything out and enjoy God's creations," Sunny captioned the first clip. "Beach time!!," she wrote for the second clip. Check out the two videos below.

Sunny chose a printed monokini or swimsuit for the beach outing. It comes in a black and neon green tie-dye print pattern and features spaghetti straps, metallic ring closures on the front, cut-outs under the bust and midriff, high-leg cut-outs, and a snatched silhouette to accentuate her frame.

Sunny accessorised the swimsuit with black tinted broad sunglasses, statement gold rings, and beaded bracelets. Lastly, she left her beach waves open in a centre parting and tied the front locks in crown braids. Fuchsia pink lips, rouged cheeks, and dewy skin gave the finishing touch.

Earlier, Sunny had posted pictures of herself enjoying a serene sunset on the beach, dressed in a strapless corset and a matching sarong. Her ensemble features a neon-coloured quirky pattern, tassel embroidery, and shell embellishments. Lastly, gold-layered necklaces, minimal makeup and open locks rounded it off.

What do you think Sunny's beach looks?