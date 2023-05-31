Sunny Leone attends Kennedy screening in denim mini skirt and jacket in Mumbai, her hairstyle disappoints: Watch

Actor Sunny Leone stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the screening of her upcoming film Kennedy. The event was attended by many celebrities, including director Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee, Sudhir Mishra, Varun Grover, Neeraj Ghaywan, Shazia Iqbal, Piyush Mishra and more. The paparazzi clicked Sunny at the screening venue and shared her snippets on social media. The pictures show the star dressed in a denim-on-denim ensemble, styled with an updo which was a disappointment. Scroll through to read our download. Sunny Leone attends the screening of Kennedy in a denim mini skirt and jacket. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone attends the Kennedy screening in Mumbai

The paparazzi pictures show Sunny Leone posing for the cameras and smiling brightly during the screening event for her film Kennedy. Sunny wore a denim jacket with a cropped top and a matching denim skirt. She scored full marks on styling the denim-on-denim ensemble. However, her hairstyle with the quirky ensemble failed to impress us. You can include her look in your wardrobe for summer party nights. Unlike sunny, let your hair loose with the attire. Check out her pictures below.

Sunny Leone attends the Kennedy screening in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sunny's denim ensemble has a patchwork design featuring multi-coloured denim patches in indigo blue, light blue, and white shades. While the jacket has a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, an open front with button closures, and a fitted silhouette, the skirt has a high-rise waistline, bodycon silhouette, and a mini hem length.

Sunny wore the ensemble with a white top featuring a plunge round neckline, fitted bust and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. The star accessorised the look with embellished white strappy heels, a sleek necklace, and multiple hoop earrings.

In the end, Sunny chose winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. She gave a finishing touch to her screening look by tying her wavy tresses in a pulled-back updo which did not impress us.