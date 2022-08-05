Sunny Leone, in metallic top and pencil skirt, shows off her 'Dubai outfit'

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor can do it all – be it decking up in casuals and showing us how to dress up for a day out in the sun, or looking gorgeous in an ethnic ensemble, or slaying like a boss lady in a formal pantsuit. Sunny Leone's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to capture our attention and make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Sunny, when not working for the screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Some of the snippets from the photoshoots make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures and reels and make her fans drool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone slays monsoon fashion goals in a white dress, pink jacket

Sunny, a day back, did it again. The actor shared yet another set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and gave us all kinds of fashion goals. Sunny played muse to fashion designer Anikate Satam and picked a stunning co-ord set. Sunny looked ravishing in a pink metallic cropped top featuring puffed quarter sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Showing off her midriff, Sunny teamed her top with a pencil short skirt. The sequined short skirt came intricately decorated in geometric patterns in the shades of blue, red, gold and pink. Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in white ear studs from the shelves of Bling Thing Store. "About my Dubai outfit," Sunny captioned her pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny, for footwear, opted for golden stilettos with golden ankle straps. Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses into a half ponytail and left the rest of her tresses open in wavy curls. Assisted by makeup artist Tanya Kalra, Sunny decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}