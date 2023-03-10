Sunny Leone lights up Instagram in a corset top, sequined skirt

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Sunny can do it all – look dapper in a hoodie and also ace a festive look in a stunning lehenga. Sunny's fashion photoshoots are fashion goals for her fans to refer to, and with snippet, the actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Sunny's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by all and for the right reasons. The actor keeps updating the fashion game with stunning ensembles, and her Instagram profile is a plethora of her droolworthy ensembles.

Sunny, a day back, gave us major fashion goals in a stunning fusion ensemble. The actor played muse to fashion designer houses SLAET and Majestic and picked a fusion attire which is a perfect blend of classy and bling. Sunny looked stunning as ever in a bright red cropped corset top featuring a sweetheart neckline. She further teamed it with a short black skirt featuring sequin details in shades of silver. The silver embellishments added more glam to her look and made her fans drool. The actor added more fusion vibes to her look with a black blazer. “Muah,” Sunny giftwrapped her set of pictures from her fashion photoshoot with a kiss for her fans in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here.

Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings and golden bracelet from the house of Bellofox, and black stilettos with ankle straps. Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses into a half ponytail and left the left of the tresses open around her shoulders. Assisted by makeup artist Kin Vanity, Sunny decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

