Sunny Leone’s shimmery leather gown definitely ‘needed its own post’

Sunny Leone is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. From ethnic ensembles to casual attires to decking up as the coolest rapper in cropped hoodies, Sunny is on a spree of sharing fashion inspo in the form of glimpses from her fashion photoshoots with her fans on Instagram. Sunny’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself decked up in stunning attires and are out go-to reference when we want to upgrade the fashion game for ourselves. The actor keeps slaying it in style and setting the fashion bar higher for us to conquer.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone’s co-ord set is a summer wardrobe must-have

Sunny, a day back, shared a picture of herself decked up as the style queen. The actor chose to ditch casual ensembles and instead picked up a perfect attire for a date night. Sunny oozed oomph in style as she posed on a couch and smiled for the cameras. The actor played muse to fashion designer Mash by Malvika Shroff and slayed date night fashion goals for her fans. In the drool-worthy shimmery golden leather gown, Sunny looked perfect. The actor’s gown featured a V-neckline, full sleeves, gathered up details near to the waist, and a thigh high slit. The gown hugged Sunny’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. “This photo needed its own post. Lol,” Sunny captioned her picture. Well, we agree. Take a look at her picture here:

Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings. In classic black stilettos with ankle straps, the actor raised the hotness quotient. Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Kin Vanity, Sunny decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

