Sunny Leone brings the heat with a shirtless boss babe look and all-white outfit on the beach. All pics

Actor Sunny Leone took a break from her daily Maldives updates on Instagram to share new sizzling pictures from her latest photoshoot for a magazine. The star brought the heat with the new images that show her lounging on the beach in the French Riviera town of Cannes, France, in two stunning looks - a shirtless boss babe avatar and a sleek all-white outfit. Scroll ahead to see Sunny's pictures.

Sunny Leone goes shirtless for a new photoshoot

Sunny Leone poses for a photoshoot on the beach. (Instagram)

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share pictures of her new magazine photoshoot with the caption, "Thanks @schonmagazine for having me a part of your magazine!" While the first few images feature Sunny in a shirtless avatar wearing a monochrome blazer and pants set, she also wore an all-white cropped tank top and pants for the photos. The star opted for striking makeup and minimal accessories to take the beach photoshoot up by a notch. Read our download on both the looks below.

Sunny Leone's Cannes photoshoot

Sunny's shirtless look features her in a black blazer with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, pulled-back full-length sleeves, an open front, tailored fitting, double-breasted button closures, and patch pockets. She completed the outfit with white high-rise pants featuring a relaxed silhouette, straight-fit legs, and folded hems.

In the second look, Sunny teamed the white pants with a tank top featuring a round neckline, a sleeveless design, a bodycon fitting, cropped midriff-baring hem length, ribbed structure, and racerback detail. She accessorised both looks with statement rings.

Sunny Leone poses for a photoshoot in Cannes. (Instagram)

Lastly, Sunny chose coral orange eye shadow, feathered brows, blush pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Side-parted and open tresses with a wet-hair look gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Sunny has been posting pictures and videos of her Maldives holiday. The latest post shows her taking a walk on the beach.

On the work front

Last month, Sunny Leone visited Cannes for the premiere of her film Kennedy at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat.