Sunny Leone slays smoking hot festive look in sheer black saree, backless blouse

If there is one Indian ensemble that is uber appealing, it has to be the black saree and Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's latest pictures in it are enough to back our claim. Slaying a smoking hot festive look, Sunny ditched red to raise the mercury in a sheer black saree and our jaws just dropped in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva laid perfect fashion cues to make your partner go weak-in-the knees this Karva Chauth as she flaunted a slimmer, confident and enigmatic ethnic style in the sheer black saree with a sexy backless blouse. The cut sleeves black and white striped blouse came with a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor to the otherwise traditional ensemble.

Sunny layered it with the ruffled black saree and held it at her waist with a matching black and white striped belt that sported lacey details along one side of the border. A similar print and designer choker added to the glam look.

Pulling back her silky tresses into a neat high ponytail hairstyle, Sunny accessorised her look with two handcrafted floral-shaped silver finger rings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sunny amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Sunny proved black is one of the powerful hues which is full of dignity and unmatched charm. Needless to say, fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section while the fashion enthusiasts took sartorial cues from the diva.

The six yards to elegance is credited to Indian fashion designer Neetu Rohra’s eponymous label that boasts of melding traditions with modern sensibility. The blouse and the belt are from Indian clothing label Bhakti & Hitendra.

Sunny Leone was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Hitendra Kapopara and Sameer Katariya.

