Surveen Chawla brings desi touch to 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a lehenga, fans are proud of her 'Indian look'

Actor Surveen Chawla is among the Indian celebrities returning to the Cannes Film Festival this year. Surveen arrived in the French Riviera town to attend the 76th edition of the prestigious festival and shared her first pictures with fans on social media. After Sara Ali Khan, Surveen is the other desi star who chose a traditional ensemble - a sunshine yellow-coloured lehenga set styled with striking jewels and glam picks. Scroll through to see all the photos.

Surveen Chawla's Indian Look at Cannes impresses netizens

Surveen Chawla wears a yellow lehenga in first pictures from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

Surveen posted her first pictures from the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram with the caption, "When at Cannes, shine brighter than the sun [yellow heart emoji]. Thanks to my most amazing team for making my vision come to life." The images feature Surveen glowing in the French Riviera, dressed in an embellished lehenga set from the shelves of the designer label Seema Gujral. Sukriti Grover styled Surveen's first look from Cannes.

After Surveen shared the photos, the post garnered much love from her followers. A user wrote, "Uff yeh ladki [fire emojis]." Another commented, "Best Indian look." A fan remarked, "You are so gorgeous." A few others posted heart and fire emojis to praise the star's traditional look.

Regarding the design details, Surveen's lehenga set features a bralette blouse with a plunging neckline, side and back cut-outs, a fitted bust, and shimmering embellishments. She styled it with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a high-rise waist, a voluminous layered silhouette, sequin and beaded adornments embroidered in a chandelier design, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Surveen gave a finishing touch with a see-through tulle cape-style drape featuring billowy sleeves and a long train at the back. A layered necklace, matching floral hath phool, statement rings, and high heels rounded off the accessories with the traditional ensemble.

Lastly, Surveen chose a pulled-back bun, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.