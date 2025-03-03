Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Susan Fang makes Milan runway debut with joyous confections inspired by mother's happy childhood

AP | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 03, 2025 02:38 PM IST

Emerging designer Susan Fang showcased her latest collection at Milan Fashion Week, featuring dreamy landscapes and colourful dresses.

The last day of Milan Fashion Week dawned Sunday with fanciful and joyous confections shown beneath an arch of iridescent flowers by emerging designer Susan Fang, whose latest collection was supported by Dolce & Gabbana.

A model wears a creation as part of Susan Fang's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's collection. (AP)
A model wears a creation as part of Susan Fang's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's collection. (AP)

Also Read | Milan Fashion Week: Giorgio Armani's latest collection plumbs roots of 50-year-old brand in intimate salon setting

Inspired by mother’s happy memories

Fang said she was inspired by her mother’s happy memories growing up in rural China, incorporating bucolic scenes reproduced from her mother’s paintings. "We wanted to embrace how culture is passed down to us, whether it's personal or through art,'' Fang said backstage after being congratulated by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Outerwear featured dreamy landscapes, including bursts of cherry blossoms against an azure sky or a babbling stream against a deep blue background. Dresses fashioned from strips of colourful fabric layered like a rainbow cake literally exuded what Fang called “a bouncy feeling of happiness.”

Fang, who launched her eponymous brand in 2017 after graduating from Central Saint Martins, makes experimentation with materials central to her work. In that vein, the collection included a sculptural daisy dress of beaded florets mounted on a 3-D structure.

Fang said the collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana's artisans helped her try new materials, including denim and sequins, and focus on tailoring.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On