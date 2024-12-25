Sushmita Sen flaunts edgy new haircut, can't wait to welcome ‘magical’ New Year 2025: 'Embrace the change'

A new hairstyle can boost your mood and confidence by making you feel good about your appearance. Just ask Sushmita Sen. The actor and Miss Universe 1994 recently shared a video of her fresh hairstyle that is a gamechanger; while it suits her face, it is quite different from her usual, elegant personal style. Also read | Radhika Merchant flaunts elegant new hairstyle at Ambani bash, looks like a modern day 'princess'. See all the photos If you really want to make a statement, then Sushmita Sen's brand new haircut (right) is for you. (Instagram/ Sushmita Sen)

Get inspired by Sushmita Sen's new haircut

If you're scratching your head trying to decide what your next look will be, sometimes it's easier to take inspiration from a celebrity. Want a layered a haircut with bangs? We'd suggest Sushmita's latest 'wolf cut'.

Her hairstyle consists of short, chin-length layers that would look great on medium lengths but also work very well for short hair and long lengths. Like her, you can incorporate more layers, and add bangs.

Her layered haircut with bangs is a great option for just about everyone as all hair types can benefit from adding layers to their look – make it long, cut it short — there are no limits. Even if you're not ready to do anything drastic like add Sushmita-type of bangs to your style, mixing in some layers all over to your original haircut is a nice alternative.

Sushmita clearly loves her new hair

Sharing a video of herself from the salon as her hairstylist styled her hair, the actor wrote in the caption of her Instagram Reels, “New year…New look!!! 2025... ready for you!! A magical year is coming…I hope you feel it too!! Embrace the change and celebrate the new; it’s all happening!!! The optimistic me with a different look yet the same outlook... I love you guys!!!”

A fan commented, "Super gorgeous." Another said, "A good hair day can make any normal day, a special day. Beautiful Sushmita..." A comment also read, "Stunning!"