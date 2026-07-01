Sweaty and itchy scalp this summer? Dermatologist shares easy tips to keep it healthy

A sweaty and itchy scalp is one of the most common summer concerns. While sweating is the body's natural way of regulating temperature, excessive scalp sweating can be uncomfortable, leading to greasy hair, unpleasant odour, itchiness, and even dandruff-like symptoms.
Fortunately, managing a sweaty scalp doesn't have to be complicated. With the right hair care routine, proper hygiene practices, lifestyle adjustments, and suitable scalp-friendly products, you can reduce discomfort and maintain a healthier scalp.
According to Dermatologist, Dr Debraj Shome, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT Shop Now, “An itchy, sweaty scalp in summer is not really just a summer issue, but a sign that the scalp's microbial and sebaceous balance has been disrupted”.
He further mentions that strong heat accelerates sebum production, while humidity prevents sweat from evaporating from the skin surface, resulting in bacterial and fungal buildup. “Left unaddressed, this progresses from itching and greasiness to dandruff flare-ups, folliculitis, and perifollicular inflammation that can directly impair hair growth”, he says.
Dr Shome also claims that the instinct to overwash is counterproductive. “Stripping the scalp repeatedly with harsh shampoos removes the lipid barrier it depends on to regulate itself, often triggering a rebound cycle of increased oiliness and irritation”, he mentions.
According to him, the correct approach to treating itchy scalp is using a mild, sulphate-free shampoo, after workouts, after prolonged heat exposure, and whenever sweat has sat on the scalp for any meaningful length of time. He also says that heavy styling products should be avoided entirely during peak summer months, as they compound the congestion that an already-stressed scalp cannot clear efficiently.
He also mentions that persistent itching, visible redness, excessive flaking, or scalp bumps that do not resolve within a week warrant clinical evaluation. “Sometimes it’s not as simple as a ketoconazole shampoo; it could be a severe case of seborrheic dermatitis or another condition that requires medical intervention”, he concludes.
Tips to clean a sweaty scalp
- Wash your scalp after workouts or heavy sweating rather than letting sweat sit for hours.
- Use a clarifying shampoo once weekly if you use styling products.
- Dry your scalp thoroughly before tying your hair or wearing a helmet.
- Avoid applying oils directly to an already oily, sweaty scalp.
Here are 5 clarifying shampoos for you
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