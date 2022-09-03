Tamannaah Bhatia explores Kerala in the stunning six yards of grace

Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it an ethnic ensemble or slaying the casual chic look or decking up in a pantsuit and looking like a million bucks ij the formal attire, Tamannaah can do it all and more. The actor's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and it always makes fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Tamannaah is freshly back from Melbourne – the city she fell in love with. The actor has been regularly updating her fans on Instagram with pictures from her Melbourne diaries.

Tamannaah, a day back, shared a fresh snippet from her Kerala diaries. The actor is back from Melbourne and she made a trip to God's own country. Tamannaah embraced nature, culture and beauty in all its glory in Kerala in the stunning six yards of grace. Tamannaah played muse to fashion designer Sawan Gandhi and picked the stunning saree from the shelves of the designer. Tamannaah looked every bit gorgeous in the white chiffon saree that came embellished with golden patterns and lined in golden zari details at the borders. Tamannaah teamed the saree with a golden sleeveless blouse that featured a plunging neckline and backless details. "Namaskaram from God’s own country," wrote Tamannaah in the caption. Take a look at the short video shared by Tamannaah on the Instagram profile here:

Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings and a golden bracelet from the shelves of Amrapali Jewels. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, wore her tresses into a traditional bun with flowers tucked in one side. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Tamannaah decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of pastel pink lipstick and a small black bindi.

