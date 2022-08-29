POV: Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘see you soon’ to Melbourne wearing this...

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a spree of musing Melbourne. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is currently busy scurrying through pictures of herself gazing out in the streets of Melbourne. The actor recently took off to Melbourne and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself doing it all in the city – from exploring the streets to posing for stunning photoshoots. Tamannaah, on multiple occasions, has spoken about her fondness for Melbourne. The actor dropped a fresh set of pictures of herself posing by a water body in Melbourne and wrote a few lines about the city which has stolen her heart.

Tamannaah shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots in the city of Melbourne and gave us fresh fashion inspo as well. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Laith Maalouf and picked a bright pink gown to paint the streets of Melbourne pink. The actor decked up in a gown with one sleeveless and one full sleeve detail. The gown also featured turtle neck and a thigh high slit. In bright pink stilettos, she added more glam to her look for the day. In the pictures, Tamannaah can be seen looking away at the beauty of Melbourne while posing by the railing of a water body of sorts. “POV: It's not a goodbye, it's a see you very soon, Melbourne. You have my heart,” wrote Tamannaah for the city she loves. Take a look at her pictures here:

Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings from the house of Anaqa Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Tamannaah wore her tresses in messy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Tamannaah opted for a minimal makeup look to let her outfit do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Tamannaah put fashion police on immediate alert.