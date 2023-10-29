Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to look stunning in ethnic attires to channeling her inner boss lady in formal power suits, Tamannaah can do it all. The actor knows how to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes every time she shares pictures from her fashion diaries on her social media handles. Tamannaah's fashion mantra is short and simple – she believes in keeping it classy with style.

Tamannaah Bhatia exudes radiance in a timeless black chiffon saree(Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself looking stunning as ever in a gorgeous chiffon saree. The actor picked up the six yards of grace for the weekend and we cannot stop drooling. Tamannaah played muse to fashion designer Neeta Lulla and decked up in the stunning black chiffon saree featuring black sequin details throughout. The ensemble hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. She teamed it with a matching black sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. "In timeless glam," Tamannaah captioned her pictures.

In no time, Tamannaah's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures. Tamannaah's friend and colleague from the film industry Keerthy Suresh dropped multiple black heart emoticons. Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings and a silver and green bracelet. Tamannaah wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Tamannaah opted for a minimal makeup look to let her ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Tamannaah aced the look to perfection.

