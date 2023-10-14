Tamannaah Bhatia stuns as showstopper for Vani Vats in a mesmerising pearl-embellished lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns as the showstopper for Vvani by Vani Vats on day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Ever since Fashion Week kicked off, all fashion enthusiasts have been on the edge of their seats to see what the designs and styles have in store for this season. Day 4 was nothing short of a glamorous affair as two of B-town's most stunning divas, Tamannah Bhatia and Parineeti Chopra, delighted their fans by walking the ramp in Vani's 'Piroi' collection. Tamannah Bhatia's showstopping look in a dazzling golden lehenga is sure to steal your heart. Scroll down for more details. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia's all-black attire for Jailer success party is stealing hearts ) Tamannaah Bhatia stuns as showstopper for Vani Vats at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI(Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Tamannaah Bhatia Steals the Spotlight as Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Ever since the official social media handle of Lakme Fashion Week uploaded the pictures and videos of Tamannaah, it has gone viral and is getting tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans who just couldn't stop gushing over her stunning look. In the post, Tamannah can be seen donning a stunning lehenga ensemble, which comes in an enchanting shade of gold and comprises a bralette-style blouse and a flared skirt. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding Tamannaah's Stunning Look

Her blouse has a sweetheart neckline with intricate silver embroidery and mirrorwork detailing. It has full sleeves with embellished tassels and heavy mirror work at the borders, a fitted bodice and a cut-out pattern at the hem. She paired it with a long flared skirt adorned with intricate silver tassel embellishments all over, which added an oomph factor to her look. Her outfit hugs her body perfectly and accentuates her curves. In terms of accessories, Tamannaah kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with just a pair of yellow emerald drop earrings and high heels.

For her glamorous make-up look, Tamannaah wore nude shimmery eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, glowing highlighter, rosy cheeks and a shade of glossy light pink lipstick. A slicked-back wet hairstyle completed her head-turning look.

𝐕𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐛𝐲 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐕𝐚𝐭𝐬 collection

Vani’s collection ‘Piroi’ is dedicated to honouring the contemporary bride and her unwavering commitment to the institution of marriage. This collection draws inspiration from the powerful symbolism of threading all beads onto a single string, exploring how the intricacies of relationships can mirror the profound value that the institution of marriage holds in our lives. The collection features timeless and versatile pieces suitable for various occasions, symbolising the enduring nature of a strong marriage.

