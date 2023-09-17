Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in formal attires to her stunning looks in ethnic outfits, Tamannaah can do it all. The actor's fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – she believes in keeping it chic and fashionable all the while merging comfort to her look. Tamannaah is currently basking in the success of her recently released film jailer. The Rajnikanth-starrer magnum opus was loved and adored at the box office, and by critics alike. Tamannaah Bhatia's all-black attire for Jailer success party is stealing hearts(Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah recently attended the success party of the film Jailer. The film traces the story of a father, played by Rajnikanth, who goes on a mission to avenge his son's kidnap. In the process, he unravels secrets related to his son's life and ambitions. Tamannaah attended the party in style in an all-black attire. Tamannaah's look is loved and adored by her fans for all the right reasons. The actor played muse to fashion designer houses Schiaparelli and ALAIA and picked an all-black attire. The actor decked up in a black bodycon gown. Featuring turtleneck details and full sleeves, the gown hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. The gown featured a black leather detail at the waist, adding more oomph to her look. Take a look at her pictures here.

Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings. In no time, the actor's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures, Tamannaah's friend and colleague from the film industry Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Stunninnnnnnn," and added a black heart emoticon. The actor wore her tresses into a sleek bun and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

