Tamannaah Bhatia's latest saree look will make you want to ditch the traditional red for your wedding day

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashion icon whose style keeps evolving and inspiring us every day. Her Instagram fashion diaries are a treasure trove of inspiration for anyone looking to up their fashion game. From looking stunning in a pantsuit to effortlessly carrying ethnic salwar suits, Tamannaah can pull off any look with ease. Her social media page is a source of fresh and exciting fashion inspiration that leaves fashion enthusiasts in awe. With every post, Tamannaah sets a new benchmark for style and elegance, making her a true fashion trendsetter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the wedding season approaches, Tamannaah Bhatia has recently shared some stunning Instagram pictures that are sure to inspire any bride-to-be looking for the perfect wedding attire. Her latest posts are a must-see for anyone seeking fashion goals for their big day. (Also read: Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma steal the night in stylish looks at an event. See pics, videos )

She gave her fans a weekend treat as she dropped her latest pics on Instagram on Sunday. The actress can be seen decked up in a gorgeous blue netted saree which is from the shelves of the clothing label Devnaagri. She gave her sheer saree look a traditional touch by pairing it with heavy Indian jewellery. Tamannah captioned her pintures, "Blue-ming ". Tamannaah Bhatia's traditional look is perfect for any bride-to-be who wants to make a statement on their wedding day or mehendi night. Her styling tips are worth emulating, so make sure to take notes from her lookbook. See the photos below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamannaah's netted saree comes in a blue shade featuring intricate silver floral embroidery. She paired the saree with a blue blouse that has a wide plunging U-neckline, heavy silver embroidery all over the sleeves and a cropped midriff-baring hem. Tamannaah draped the saree in a traditional way, making her look elegant and graceful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Styled by fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah wore her tresses in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Tamannaah opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of blush pink lipstick, Tamannaah put fashion police on immediate alert.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter