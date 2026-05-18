Tamil model 'who grew up in Germany' makes internet gasp with her Cannes debut in silver gown: 'Get her in a movie asap'
Tamil model Tabitha Mary just shut down the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a metallic gown. Internet praises her for redefining beauty standards. Movie deal next?
The red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival just found its new muse. Tabitha Mary, a Tamil-origin model and content creator, is gaining attention on social media following her breathtaking debut. Stepping out in a look that merged high-fashion elegance with raw, natural magnetism, Tabitha didn’t just walk the carpet — she owned it. Also read | Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed makes statement in shimmering saree at Cannes 2026, fans highlight Aishwarya Rai connection
Tabitha Mary's metallic glamour at Cannes 2026
Tabitha turned heads at Cannes 2026 in a liquid-silver gown by Khanum’s, a British-Bangladeshi brand known for its fusion of heritage and modern silhouettes. The choice of a South Asian-owned brand for her debut was a poignant nod to her roots, blending the craftsmanship of the diaspora with the prestige of the world's most famous film festival.
The silver gown featured a Grecian-inspired one-shoulder neckline that highlighted Tabitha's frame. Intricate ruching across the bodice created a shimmering, sculptural effect. The bold pearl-embellished waistline transitioned into a fluid, floor-length skirt that moved like water as Tabitha walked Cannes 2026 red carpet.
Redefining beauty standards
What resonated most with social media users wasn't just the dress, but Tabitha’s natural beauty. With her deep, radiant skin tone and cascading black waves, she looked every bit the cinematic lead. Her glam was kept sophisticated and dewy, highlighting her features rather than masking them — a powerful statement for a woman who has spoken openly about overcoming colourism.
As per Thebookingproject.com, 'growing up as a Tamil girl in a small city in Germany', Tabitha previously shared that she rarely saw herself reflected in the media. Now, her confident stride up the iconic red steps at Cannes served as a full-circle moment for the girl who once felt she didn't fit the 'beauty standards'.{{/usCountry}}
As per Thebookingproject.com, 'growing up as a Tamil girl in a small city in Germany', Tabitha previously shared that she rarely saw herself reflected in the media. Now, her confident stride up the iconic red steps at Cannes served as a full-circle moment for the girl who once felt she didn't fit the 'beauty standards'.{{/usCountry}}
‘This is actual perfection’{{/usCountry}}
‘This is actual perfection’{{/usCountry}}
Tabitha wrote in the caption of her May 17 post, "Red Carpet ready for Festival De Cannes... what an incredible day... thank you to the amazing @meta team for this unreal opportunity, truly living my best life over here and I’m so grateful."
The response on Instagram was nothing short of a frenzy. After Tabitha posted a video of her walk on Instagram, the comments section became a testament to her impact: "The gasp I gasped," one Instagram user wrote, while another added, "This is actual perfection, wow." Multiple Instagram followers urged talent scouts to take notice, with comments like "Need to get you in a movie asap" and "Drop dead beautiful." The sentiment was clear: the world wants more of her.
From advertising to the global stage
Tabitha’s journey from a 2018 advertising passion project to the Cannes red carpet is a modern-day success story. What started as a creative outlet during the Covid-19 lockdown has blossomed into a platform for representation. As she continues to live her 'best life' in the South of France, Tabitha Mary isn't just representing the Tamil community; she is setting a new, inclusive gold standard for what a global fashion icon looks like in 2026.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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