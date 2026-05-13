Urvashi Rautela goes full glitz in sheer gown at Cannes 2026, gushes about representing India: 'I'm no more Urvashi...'

Despite whispers that she might skip the festivities this year, actor Urvashi Rautela made a grand entrance at the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2026. Proving once again why she is a red-carpet mainstay, Urvashi turned heads in a high-octane, silver ensemble that defined red carpet glitz. Also read | Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace

Urvashi dazzles in Vietnamese couture

Urvashi Rautela celebrated her fifth consecutive year at Cannes Film Festival in a dazzling silver gown. (Instagram/urvashi._addicted)

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Urvashi Rautela opted for a creation by the Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. The gown was a masterclass in intricate bling, featuring a body-hugging, sheer silhouette that transitioned into a delicate lavender-toned mesh. The bodice was heavily encrusted with thousands of silver crystals, beads, and architectural stone-work, creating a shimmering armour effect.

The look was elevated by voluminous, sweeping sheer cape sleeves that trailed behind her like wings, adding a regal, ethereal movement to her walk. Complementing the silver theme, Urvashi wore a striking maang tika-style headpiece adorned with a bird motif and sparkling tassels, paired with matching oversized earrings.

'I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India'

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Brut directly from the red carpet, the actor was emotional about her return. When asked about her outfit and her presence at the festival, she delivered a message of national pride: "Whenever I represent my country, I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India... I'm wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it's my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Brut directly from the red carpet, the actor was emotional about her return. When asked about her outfit and her presence at the festival, she delivered a message of national pride: "Whenever I represent my country, I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India... I'm wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it's my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to highlight the significance of the milestone, stating: “It's my fifth year in a row. I feel very proud, and I've always represented my country in the best possible manner... Today is going to be truly special.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to highlight the significance of the milestone, stating: “It's my fifth year in a row. I feel very proud, and I've always represented my country in the best possible manner... Today is going to be truly special.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Urvashi's Cannes Film Festival journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urvashi's Cannes Film Festival journey {{/usCountry}}

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This appearance marks Urvashi’s fifth year at the prestigious festival, a journey that began with her debut in 2022. Over the years, she has become famous for her maximalist approach to fashion — from her striking alligator necklace in 2023 to last year’s parrot-shaped clutch. Also read | Urvashi Rautela walks Cannes red carpet with parrot clutch worth ₹4 lakh; internet says ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’

While she had previously hinted at a possible break from the French Riviera this year, her surprise appearance at the 79th edition reinforces her status as one of the most consistent Indian faces on the global stage.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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