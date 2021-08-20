Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tara Sutaria looks breathtaking in 45k cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree
fashion

Tara Sutaria looks breathtaking in 45k cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree

Gearing up for autumn weddings? Take ethnic fashion inspiration from Tara Sutaria’s latest pictures in a cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree from Punit Balana that looks like a rage this fall | Check pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Tara Sutaria slays breathtaking festive must-have in cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree(Instagram/tarasutaria/punitbalanaofficial)

They say, “When in doubt, wear red” and slaying the claim this Friday is Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria whose latest killer look in a cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree is a festive must-have. If you, like us, have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse as you gear up for autumn weddings, take ethnic fashion inspiration from Tara’s latest flood of breathtaking pictures in the six yards of elegance that look like a rage this fall season.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared two pictures featuring her putting her sartorial foot forward as she raised the bar of ethnic goals a notch higher with a sexy twist. The pictures featured the diva dolled up in the cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree that came with a strappy blouse.

The blouse sported a marodi and dabka work with embellishments while the saree ended in an organza silk pallu. The ravishing ensemble was held at the waist with a cut work belt.

RELATED STORIES

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Tara completed her attire with a pair of red stilettos. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, a timeless and classic hand-crafted fine necklace studded with precious gemstones and a bracelet from Parina International.

Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Tara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, smokey eye makeup with mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Tara captioned the pictures, “The product of a fun afternoon with my favs In @punitbalanaofficial’s #MandanaForIntimateWeddings @shaleenanathani @thehouseofpixels (sic).”

The cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree is credited to Indian fashion designer Punit Balana’s eponymous label that boasts of being rooted in Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aestheticism and taking cultural influences from the rich Rajasthani culture. The saree originally costs 45,000 on the designer website.

Tara Sutaria's cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree from Punit Balana (punitbalana.in)

Tara Sutaria was styled by fashion stylist and consultant Shaleena Nathani. The photoshoot took place at Mumbai’s luxury hotel, The St. Regis Mumbai.

Topics
tara sutaria cherry red saree ethnic fashion style trends punit balana shaleena nathani
