Tara Sutaria’s monochrome monokini is making us miss the sea

Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to slaying festive looks in sequined six yards of grace to showing us real boss babe energy in formal pantsuits, Tara’s fashion diaries are replete with fashion inspo for her fans to refer to. Tara loves to travel, and sometimes she merges her love for travel and fashion together to create stunning looks with the backdrop of picturesque locations. Tara’s Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets from her professional and fashion diaries and is loved by her fans.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria’s airport look is all about embracing the winter season

Tara, a day back, made our day better with a picture from her travel diaries and we are smitten. The actor ditched formals and casuals to deck up in a stunning monokini by the sea. The actor shared the picture and gave us all kinds of goals to kickstart this week by planning a trip to the sea. All the while making us miss the sea and crave a vacation, Tara gave us fashion goals to refer to for the beach vacay in the near future. Tara, by the sea, posed in a monochrome monokini and looked stunning as usual. Tara picked a black and white monokini with divided patterns at the torso. Featuring a plunging neckline, the monokini hugged Tara’s shape and showed off her curves. It also came with knot details at the back of the neck. Take a look at her beach fashion here:

Tara further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings and added more oomph to her look. With her bare feet in the sand, Tara looked it to the sprawling blue waters of the sea as she posed for the sun kissed picture. “Summer sun, something’s begun.. But oh! Oh, those summer nights,” the actor captioned her picture. Tara wore her tresses into a clean bun and held her hair as she posed for the cameras. In minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick – Tara looked gorgeous as ever.

