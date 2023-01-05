Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Tara Sutaria’s airport look is all about embracing the winter season

Tara Sutaria’s airport look is all about embracing the winter season

Published on Jan 05, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Tara opted for a black T-shirt and a pair of black shorts. She further teamed it with a maroon leather jacket and gave us fresh airport fashion inspo.

Tara Sutaria’s airport look is all about embracing the winter season(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
Tara Sutaria's airport look is all about embracing the winter season(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it stealing the hearts of her fans in a stunning casual ensemble, or showing us how to embrace the festive season in the six yards of grace, to slaying it like a queen in a formal attire, Tara can do it all and more. The actor’s airport fashion tales are also equally famous. With every public appearance, Tara believes in topping the fashion charts with her personalised sass and style. Tara knows how to keep the perfect balance between style and comfort in all of her ensembles.

Tara, a day back, was spotted at Mumbai international airport, as she made her way for her flight. The paparazzi waiting out the airport clicked the actor looking ravishing in a stunning ensemble. Tara, for the flight, kept it comfortable, as well as embraced the winter season in style. Tara, for the midweek fly, chose a long black T-shirt with a closed neckline, and teamed it with a pair of black shorts. She added more sass to her look with a shiny maroon leather jacket. The leather jacket came with full sleeves and black buttons, lining the torso. In lapel collars, it gave Tara’s look an overall winter fashion vibe. Tara posed for the pictures before getting inside the airport.

Tara posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
Tara posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Tara further accessorised her airport look in a white and ochre bag, black leather ankle-length boots, and a pair of black tinted shades with silver stone details at the borders. Tara wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she smiled at the cameras. In minimal makeup, Tara looked gorgeous as ever. The actor decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and was fashion-ready.

