Tara Sutaria soaks up the sun in a bikini and stylish white outfit on her Maldives holiday. See pics inside

Actor Tara Sutaria is having a blast in the Maldives. The star recently jetted off to the island nation with her sister, Pia Sutaria, and has been sharing snippets from her time there enjoying the sun, white sand beaches, clear blue waters, palm trees and more. Her most recent photos from the Maldives show Tara soaking up the sun in two gorgeous outfits - a neon green bikini and stylish colour-coordinated white separates. Keep scrolling to check out Tara's pictures from the beach and steal some style inspiration.

Tara Sutaria soaks up the sun in stylish outfit during her Maldives holiday. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Tara Sutaria's sizzling beach look in printed bikini and cover-up will sort out your summer wardrobe. See pic inside)

Tara Sutaria soaks up the sun in the Maldives

Tara Sutaria shared pictures from her beach getaway in the Maldives with fans on Instagram. One post shows her lying on a wooden deck by the sea while dressed in a stylish bikini, and the other shows her outside her hotel room in a white coordinated bralette top and pants set. Tara soaked up the vitamin D while serving glamorous poses for the camera. The outfits the actor wore for the photoshoot should be a part of your summer beach-vacation mood board. Keep scrolling to read our download on both looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tara's neon green bikini set features a top and bottoms. While the bikini top has spaghetti straps, back tie detail, and a plunging neckline, the bikini bottoms have a high-rise waistline and high-leg cut-outs. She styled the beach look with open locks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tara's second picture shows her posing in the sun, wearing a white bralette-style top and matching pants. The bralette has a cropped midriff-baring hem, a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and a fitted bust. She completed the outfit with high-waisted pants featuring an elastic waistband, pockets, flared silhouette, and a drawstring detail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria garnered compliments for her beach look from her followers on Instagram. One fan wrote, "Looking stunning." Another commented, "You look amazing." A few other fans dropped heart and fire emoticons. What do you think of both outfits?