Tara Sutaria’s stunning new look from Cannes 2026 brings vintage drama with opera gloves and corset silhouette

Tara Sutaria is currently at the French Riviera for the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and she’s clearly in her vintage-glam phase. After turning heads in a chic black-and-white midi look, she’s back with yet another standout appearance, this time channeling old Hollywood elegance in an all-black ensemble. Let’s break down her stunning look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s Cannes 2026 debut: Actor's first look is pure vintage magic with retro hair, fitted black-and-white dress )

Decoding Tara Sutaria's 2nd look from Cannes

Tara Sutaria shines in vintage glam at Cannes Film Festival 2026.(Instagram/@tarasutaria)

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Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram on May 14 to share a carousel of stunning pictures of Tara. The actor attended the Red Sea Women in Cinema event in an elegant ensemble by Rhea Costa.

Her look is defined by a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline, enhanced with voluminous, structured draping across the bust that beautifully highlights the collarbones and upper frame. Below this sculpted bodice, a corset-inspired, tightly fitted midsection creates a sharp, cinched silhouette before flowing into a sleek, classic pencil skirt.

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{{^usCountry}} To add a retro touch, she pairs it with opera-length black leather gloves, statement chunky gold earrings, pointed-toe black stilettos, and angular dark sunglasses, perfectly rounding off the old-Hollywood-meets-modern-couture aesthetic. About the glam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To add a retro touch, she pairs it with opera-length black leather gloves, statement chunky gold earrings, pointed-toe black stilettos, and angular dark sunglasses, perfectly rounding off the old-Hollywood-meets-modern-couture aesthetic. About the glam {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In terms of makeup, she kept it subtle with a nude eyeshadow base, sharply defined winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes that added just the right amount of definition. Her cheeks were softly blushed for a fresh, natural flush, while generous highlighter brought a radiant, lit-from-within glow to her skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of makeup, she kept it subtle with a nude eyeshadow base, sharply defined winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes that added just the right amount of definition. Her cheeks were softly blushed for a fresh, natural flush, while generous highlighter brought a radiant, lit-from-within glow to her skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She finished the look with a nude lipstick that perfectly balanced the overall palette. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft, retro-inspired curls with a side partition, while a pinned section added volume and a distinct old-Hollywood touch, tying the entire glamorous aesthetic together. About Tara's Cannes 2026 debut look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She finished the look with a nude lipstick that perfectly balanced the overall palette. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft, retro-inspired curls with a side partition, while a pinned section added volume and a distinct old-Hollywood touch, tying the entire glamorous aesthetic together. About Tara's Cannes 2026 debut look {{/usCountry}}

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Tara made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 13, embracing full old-Hollywood glamour in a monochrome black-and-white midi dress by Helsa. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the structured sweetheart neckline, cinched waist, and voluminous skirt created a timeless, cinematic silhouette inspired by 1950s elegance.

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Her beauty look stayed equally vintage, with soft side-parted waves, a matte base, fluttery lashes, and a nude-brown lip. Gold pearl-drop earrings, pointed-toe heels, and cat-eye sunglasses added the final polished touches, completing her Riviera-ready star moment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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