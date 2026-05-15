These 10 BB creams with SPFs are summer skincare essentials with 3-in-1 benefits

BB cream with SPF is a new name added to the world of hybrid makeup products. BB is an acronym for Beauty Blemish creams that do the dual task of hiding your skin blemishes, along with adding sun protection, making it a summer must-have. Designed to simplify daily routines, these BB creams not only help even out skin tone and hydrate the skin, but also protect against harmful UV rays without the heavy feel of traditional foundation. The best part is that these creams are ideal for everyday wear, offering a natural, fresh look while supporting healthy skin care. It's actually a convenient choice for people who want both beauty and protection in one step.

Benefits of BB cream with SPF

BB creams with SPF: 10 options(Freepik)

Apart from giving that instant glow, these BB creams offer the following skin benefits.

Light, natural-looking coverage: BB creams even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of redness, minor blemishes, and dullness without looking heavy like full foundation.

Hydration: Many BB creams contain moisturising ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin, making them useful for dry or combination skin.

Sun protection: A lot of BB creams include SPF, which adds daily UV protection. (You should still use a dedicated sunscreen for extended sun exposure.)

Multi-tasking convenience: BB creams combine moisturiser, primer, light foundation/tint, and sunscreen along with certain skin soothing ingredients.

Comfortable for daily wear: BB creams are usually lighter and more breathable than traditional foundations, so they feel less cakey in hot or humid weather.

Skincare benefits: Depending on the formula, most BB creams may include ingredients that are helpful for brightening, oil control, anti-ageing, acne calming, and barrier support.

Top-rated BB creams in India

All these products have been picked up on the basis of higher customer ratings and reviews on Amazon India. A few of them were even the highest-selling products of April 2026.

1.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Glow BB Cream, SPF 50 + 24H Hydra...

{{^usCountry}} This Maybelline BB cream is loved for its lightweight texture, natural glow, and easy everyday coverage. Its SPF 50 protection and skincare ingredients like niacinamide make it popular for daily wear, especially for normal to dry skin. Being non-comedogenic, this BB cream doe snot clog pores, amking it ideal for people with oily skin texture as well. Most customers mention that it blends smoothly with fingers and gives a fresh, dewy finish without feeling heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Maybelline BB cream is loved for its lightweight texture, natural glow, and easy everyday coverage. Its SPF 50 protection and skincare ingredients like niacinamide make it popular for daily wear, especially for normal to dry skin. Being non-comedogenic, this BB cream doe snot clog pores, amking it ideal for people with oily skin texture as well. Most customers mention that it blends smoothly with fingers and gives a fresh, dewy finish without feeling heavy. {{/usCountry}}

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2.

MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream No.27 Honey Beige - Medium w...

This Korean beauty favourite is praised for its smooth coverage, skin-like finish, and impressive staying power. With SPF of 40+, this BB cream offers ultimate sun protrection along with adding that dewy touch, without making your skin to look cakey. Most customers often describe it as perfect for daily wear because it evens out skin tone while still looking natural. Many users with dry or combination skin say it blends beautifully and gives a healthy glow. However, it s slightly at a higher price range as compared to other altermatives.

3.

POND'S BB+ Cream | Instant Spot Coverage | Light Make-up Glo...

POND’S BB+ Cream is often appreciated as an affordable everyday option for quick touch-ups and light makeup days. This BB cream is known for evening out your skin tone and giving your skin a natural finish. Its compact size and beginner-friendly formula also make it popular among students and office-goers. Customers like its smooth texture, natural finish, and lightweight feel on the skin. Many reviewers mention that it provides instant brightness while lightly covering uneven skin tone and spots.

4.

Pilgrim Honey Glow 3-In-1 Natural Bb Cream Medium Coverage F...

Now get that lightweight matte finish like no other with this Pilgrim BB cream. This BB cream is infused with Australian Kakadu Plum's Vitamin C, giving you that naturally glowing complexion. The Pilgrim BB cream gives your skin a soft, radiant finish without looking greasy. Customers describe this BB cream as hydrating, glowy, and comfortable for long wear. Users especially like how smoothly it blends and how it adds a healthy glow for no-makeup makeup looks.

5.

Spawake Moisture Glow BB Cream 02 Natural Beige – Natural lo...

Spawake Moisture Glow BB Cream is loved for its moisturising feel and fresh, radiant finish. Its creamy texture blends easily and creates a soft glow that works well for casual makeup looks. This BB cream gives up to 10-hour moisturisation and longer stay with lightweight texture. Customers with dry skin particularly enjoy how comfortable and hydrating it feels during the day. Many users mention that it provides light coverage while making the skin appear smoother and brighter.

The FacesCanada gel-based BB cream is known for its refreshing texture and natural coverage. The SPF 35 protection and smooth finish make it a popular everyday option for college, office, or quick outings. Users often describe the finish as fresh and breathable, especially in humid weather. Many reviewers mention that it feels lightweight on the skin and blends quickly without appearing patchy. Several buyers also like that it gives a soft glow while still feeling comfortable for long hours.

7.

Spinz BB Cream | Instant Glow, Even Skin Tone & Natural Cove...

This budget-friendly BB cream is appreciated for combining light makeup coverage with sun protection. Customers often mention that it is easy to apply and gives the skin a brighter, more even appearance for everyday use. Many reviewers like its lightweight texture and affordable pricing, especially for quick daytime looks. Users also say it works well for beginners who want a simple cream that offers coverage and SPF in one product. Its compact packaging makes it convenient for travel and daily touch-ups.

8.

Hilary Rhoda BB Cream with SPF 15 | Infused with Wheat Germ ...

This BB cream from Hilary Rhoda is loved for its creamy texture and radiant finish. Many reviewers mention that it spreads evenly and provides a lightweight makeup look, which is suitable for daily wear. Most users appreciate the soft glow it gives without feeling too thick or greasy on the skin. Several buyers also mention that it helps smooth out minor imperfections while keeping the skin looking natural. Its affordability and easy blendability make it a popular pick for beginners and casual makeup users.

9.

Mamaearth Glow Serum BB Cream with Vitamin C & Turmeric - 25...

Mamearth BB cream is a lightweight, hydrating cream, ideal for achieving a natural glow. Being BB cream is smudge and fade resistant, making it perfect for the sweltering summer days. Customers like its serum-style texture that feels comfortable and blends easily into the skin. Many users appreciate that it gives light coverage while making the complexion appear fresh and healthy. The skincare-focused formula is especially popular among people who prefer makeup products with nourishing ingredients. Buyers also mention that it works well for quick everyday makeup routines without looking heavy or cakey.

10.

Coloressence True Tone BB Cream with SPF-45, Grape Seed, 30g...

This BB cream is known for its affordable price, smooth application, and everyday usability. It provides decent light coverage while helping even out skin tone naturally. The SPF 45 protection is also a major plus for users looking for a multitasking daily cream. Buyers often describe the texture as creamy yet lightweight enough for regular wear. Several users also like that it gives a fresh finish suitable for simple daytime makeup looks.

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FAQ for BB Cream with SPF Is BB cream with SPF enough for sun protection? It depends on how much product you apply. Most people do not apply enough BB cream to get the full SPF listed on the packaging. For long outdoor exposure, it is better to use sunscreen underneath your BB cream.

Can I skip foundation if I use BB cream? Yes. BB creams are designed to give light to medium coverage while evening out skin tone naturally. Many people use BB cream alone for everyday makeup.

Does BB cream clog pores? Many modern BB creams are non-comedogenic, meaning they are less likely to clog pores. However, removing makeup properly at the end of the day is important.

How do I apply BB cream? You can apply BB cream using: Fingers for quick blending A sponge for natural finish A brush for more coverage Start with a small amount and blend evenly across the face.

Can I use BB cream every day? Yes. Many BB creams are designed for daily use and contain skincare ingredients plus SPF for everyday protection.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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