These 6 moisturisers go beyond basic hydration to support overnight skin repair and strengthen skin barrier

Has your skin started looking dull and dehydrated? Do you often look into the mirror and feel your skin is losing its natural glow? If the answer to both of these questions is a yes, your skin badly needs a hydrating moisturiser. Throughout the day, our skin loses moisture due to factors like sun exposure, pollution, harsh weather, air conditioning, and frequent cleansing. When the skin lacks hydration, it can feel dry, tight, rough, and sometimes even irritated. A good moisturiser helps restore lost moisture, supports the skin barrier, and improves overall skin texture and comfort.

Hydrating moisturiser that support barrier repair(Pexels)

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Apart from hydrating your skin, these moisturisers also strengthen skin barrier and support overnight skin repair. Most of these moisturisers are infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin, squalane, and peptides which help attract and retain moisture while protecting the skin from external stressors. Regular use of a moisturiser can also reduce dryness, flakiness, and sensitivity, leaving the skin looking healthier and more balanced.

So, if you wish to give your skin the long-lasting hydration it has been missing, here are 6 moisturisers that offer hydration and skin repair benefits.

6 Hydrating moisturisers

Lumineve Deep Revitalise Balanced Barrier Crème with 5 Ceramides

Lumineve Moisturiser (Lumineve)

Specifically, formulated for dry and barrier-damaged skin, this ceramide-rich crème helps restore moisture overnight while improving skin resilience. Its rich yet non-greasy texture absorbs well overnight and leaves skin soft the next morning. The Lumineve cream is formulated using 7 Korean Botanicals that are known to leave your skin gentle and supple. Alongside the blend of six powerful ingredients, Niacinamide, Collagen + Peptides, Polyglutamic Acid, Cica, Licorice and Bisabolol which are known to strengthen your skin barrier and repair your skin overnight.

Customer Reviews

Customers describe this moisturiser as deeply nourishing yet comfortable on the skin. Many users with dry or sensitive skin say it helps calm irritation overnight while making the skin feel softer and healthier by morning, without leaving a greasy finish. Some users also mention visible improvement in redness and dehydration after consistent use. However, price might be a constraint if you’re looking for budget options.

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Neutrogena moisturiser (Amazon)

{{^usCountry}} Powered by hyaluronic acid, the Neutrogena hydro boost gel-based moisturiser delivers intense hydration while feeling refreshingly light on the skin. It absorbs quickly, feels weightless, and leaves skin plump, smooth, and dewy without an oily residue. Its cooling texture, lightweight feel, and ability to hydrate dehydrated skin effectively, makes it a great choice for people with dry skin. It works especially well during summer and humid weather, making it a popular choice for normal to oily skin types. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Powered by hyaluronic acid, the Neutrogena hydro boost gel-based moisturiser delivers intense hydration while feeling refreshingly light on the skin. It absorbs quickly, feels weightless, and leaves skin plump, smooth, and dewy without an oily residue. Its cooling texture, lightweight feel, and ability to hydrate dehydrated skin effectively, makes it a great choice for people with dry skin. It works especially well during summer and humid weather, making it a popular choice for normal to oily skin types. {{/usCountry}}

Customer Reviews

Customers often highlight the refreshing gel texture and long-lasting hydration of this moisturiser. Many users with oily or combination skin say it feels light on the face while still keeping the skin plump and hydrated throughout the day. Customers also appreciate how quickly it absorbs without leaving a greasy residue. Some mention that applying it on damp skin gives the best results for a healthy, supple glow.

Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Moisturiser

Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Moisturiser (Amazon)

Blending Ayurvedic ingredients with luxurious textures, the Forest Essentials facial moisturiser deeply nourishes the skin while maintaining hydration throughout the day. Its botanical formulation helps improve softness and glow without feeling too heavy. This luxurious moisturiser is infused with the goodness of sandalwood and orange peel that hydrates, soothes, and nourishes the skin. Moreover, the broad spectrum SPF 30 PA++ in this chemical-free moisturiser is a cherry on the cake which offers UVA and UVB sun protection.

Customer Reviews

Reviewers often describe this moisturiser as luxurious and soothing on the skin. Many customers enjoy the natural fragrance and lightweight hydration, saying it leaves their skin feeling fresh, soft, and radiant. Users with normal to dry skin particularly appreciate its nourishing feel without excessive heaviness. Some reviewers also mention that the Ayurvedic ingredients give the product a premium skincare experience.

CeraVe AM Moisturiser

CeraVe AM Moisturiser (Amazon)

Dermatologically tested, CeraVe AM Moisturiser contains essential ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to support the skin barrier and lock in hydration for long hours. Its fragrance-free and non comedogenic formula works well for sensitive, dry, and combination skin. This moisturiser with SPF 30 also prevents your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It is suitable for dry to dehydrated skin types and the hyaluronic acid in this cream helps retain skin's natural moisture. It is perfect to restore the protective skin barrier.

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently recommend this moisturiser for repairing and maintaining the skin barrier. Many users with dry, sensitive, or compromised skin say it provides long-lasting hydration without irritation. Reviewers appreciate the non-fragranced formula, rich texture, and ceramide content that helps reduce dryness and flakiness over time. Several customers also mention that dermatologists often recommend it for sensitive skin concerns.

The Body Shop Vitamin C Intense Moisturiser

The Body Shop Vitamin C Intense Moisturiser (Amazon)

The Body Shop Vitamin C Intense Moisturiser is a nourishing cream designed to hydrate dull and tired-looking skin while enhancing natural radiance. This moisturiser is enriched with vitamin C and camu camu berry extract which helps improve skin texture and provides long-lasting moisture without feeling greasy. Its rich yet lightweight consistency makes it suitable for daily use, especially for dry or dehydrated skin types. Regular application leaves the skin feeling softer, smoother, and refreshed, while promoting a healthy, glowing complexion throughout the day.

Customer Reviews:

Customers say that this cream leaves my skin glowing and hydrated all day. It has a lovely citrus scent and non-greasy texture and works well for dry skin, especially in winter. However, its fragrance might be strong for some.

E45 Face Moisturiser

E45 Face Moisturiser (Amazon)

E45 Face Moisturiser is a gentle everyday moisturising cream formulated to hydrate and protect sensitive, dry, and irritated skin. Known for its dermatologically tested formula, it helps restore the skin’s moisture barrier while keeping the face soft and smooth throughout the day. The lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs easily and works well under makeup or sunscreen. This cream is suitable for sensitive skin types, the moisturiser is free from unnecessary harsh ingredients and provides long-lasting comfort, making it a reliable option for daily facial skincare routines. This cream claims to treat eczema, psoriasis, ichthyosis and other dry skin conditions.

Customer Reviews:

Customers say that this moisturiser keeps their skin gentle and moisturised without irritation. It is lightweight and absorbs quickly. However, some users claim that it is not very effective during winter.

Table of Comparison

Product Name Benefits Main Ingredients Lumineve Deep Revitalise Balanced Barrier Crème with 5 Ceramides Supports skin barrier repair, deeply nourishes dry skin, helps reduce moisture loss 5 Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, Fatty Acids Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Intense hydration, plumps dehydrated skin, absorbs quickly Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Moisturiser Ayurvedic hydration, improves skin softness, luxurious texture Aloe Vera, Ashwagandha, Pure Oils CeraVe AM Moisturiser Restores skin barrier, long-lasting hydration, dermatologist recommended Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, Cholesterol The Body Shop Vitamin C Intense Moisturiser Enhances natural radiance, Improves skin texture Vitamin C and camu camu berry extract E45 Face Moisturiser Repairs skin’s moisture, Non-greasy texture Lanolin, shea butter, almond oil, and jojoba oil View All

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FAQ — Hydrating Moisturiser Why is a hydrating moisturiser important? A hydrating moisturiser helps maintain the skin’s moisture balance, prevents dryness, and supports a healthy skin barrier.

Can oily skin use moisturiser? Yes. Oily skin still needs hydration. Lightweight or gel-based moisturisers work best for oily and acne-prone skin.

How often should I apply moisturiser? Most people benefit from applying moisturiser twice daily — once in the morning and once before bed.

What ingredients help with hydration? Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin, aloe vera, and squalane help attract and retain moisture.

Can moisturiser repair the skin barrier? Barrier-repair moisturisers with ceramides and fatty acids can help strengthen and restore a damaged skin barrier over time.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first product listed in this article is sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. They have been curated based on user reviews and ratings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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