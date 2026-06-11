These trending kurta sets are taking over summer wardrobes right now: 8 picks for women

Every summer, there comes a point when getting dressed starts feeling like a challenge. The jeans feel too heavy, synthetic fabrics become unbearable, and suddenly all you want is something breathable, comfortable, and still stylish enough to wear outside the house. That's exactly why kurta sets become the unofficial uniform of Indian summers.

Kurta sets for summers(Pexels)

This year, the trend is moving beyond heavily embellished festive styles. Instead, women are gravitating towards lightweight cottons, linen blends, floral prints, sleeveless silhouettes, relaxed palazzos, and easy dupatta sets that can seamlessly transition from work meetings to lunch dates and family gatherings. The focus is on effortless dressing: pieces that look polished without requiring too much styling.

If you're looking to refresh your summer wardrobe, these trending kurta sets deserve your attention.

Kurta sets for the summer season

1.

Women’s Linen-Cotton Kurta & Dupatta Set

Linen-cotton blends are having a major moment this summer, and this kurta set explains why. The beige base paired with multicolour floral prints creates a fresh, understated look that feels elegant without being overwhelming. The lightweight fabric makes it ideal for hot days, while the floral detailing adds enough visual interest to keep the outfit feeling elevated.

This is the kind of set you'll reach for when you want to look put together with minimal effort.

Style it with: Kolhapuris, silver jhumkas, and a woven tote bag for an easy daytime look.

2.

Arayna Cotton Printed Kurta Set with Pants & Dupatta

{{^usCountry}} Floral prints never really leave summer wardrobes, but this season they're appearing in softer, more wearable forms. This Arayna kurta set combines breathable cotton with elegant floral motifs, making it suitable for everything from office days to weekend outings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Floral prints never really leave summer wardrobes, but this season they're appearing in softer, more wearable forms. This Arayna kurta set combines breathable cotton with elegant floral motifs, making it suitable for everything from office days to weekend outings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The coordinated pants and dupatta create a complete look that requires very little additional styling, making it ideal for busy mornings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coordinated pants and dupatta create a complete look that requires very little additional styling, making it ideal for busy mornings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Style it with: Minimal jewellery, nude flats, and a sleek low bun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style it with: Minimal jewellery, nude flats, and a sleek low bun. {{/usCountry}}

3.

EthnicJunction Linen Floral Kurta with Farshi Salwar Set

Farshi salwars are one of the biggest ethnic wear trends this year. Their dramatic volume offers comfort while creating a more fashion-forward silhouette than traditional straight pants.

Combined with a linen floral kurta, this set feels modern, breathable, and incredibly versatile. It works equally well for office wear, travel days, and casual social plans.

Style it with: Statement earrings and strappy sandals for a contemporary ethnic look.

4.

Klosia Pure Cotton Sleeveless Kurta Palazzo Set

Sleeveless kurtas are becoming increasingly popular as temperatures continue to rise. This cotton palazzo set offers excellent breathability while maintaining a clean, polished appearance.

The relaxed silhouette makes movement easy throughout the day, while the matching palazzo pants add a modern co-ord feel to the outfit.

Style it with: Oversized sunglasses, sliders, and a structured handbag.

5.

Nermosa Cotton Block Printed Kurta Pant with Dupatta

Block prints continue to dominate summer ethnic wear because they strike the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary. This Nermosa set embraces that aesthetic beautifully through classic motifs and breathable cotton construction.

The addition of a coordinated dupatta gives it a more complete ethnic feel without making it look overly dressy.

Style it with: Oxidised silver jewellery and comfortable flats.

6.

ANNI Designer Printed Kurta Pant Dupatta Set

If your summer wardrobe needs pieces that can transition easily between office hours and casual outings, this set is worth considering. The straight-fit silhouette creates a clean, structured appearance, while the breathable fabric keeps it practical for warmer days.

The V-neck design and subtle print details make it feel refined enough for professional settings while remaining comfortable for all-day wear.

Style it with: Block heels and a classic tote bag for work.

7.

GoSriKi Embroidered Viscose Kurta Set

For those who like a little extra detailing, this embroidered kurta set offers a dressier alternative to basic printed styles. The embroidery adds texture and visual interest without making the outfit feel heavy or festive.

The straight silhouette remains easy to wear, making it suitable for family gatherings, dinners, and occasions where you want to look slightly more elevated.

Style it with: Pearl earrings and embellished flats.

8.

Klosia Pure Cotton Sleeveless Kurta Palazzo Set

Another sleeveless option that's perfectly aligned with current summer dressing trends. The relaxed fit, lightweight cotton fabric, and airy silhouette make it particularly suitable for extremely hot days.

The palazzo pants create movement and comfort while maintaining an elegant appearance, making this a practical addition to any summer wardrobe.

Style it with: Minimal sandals, layered bracelets, and a canvas tote.

What kurta set trends are dominating summer 2026?

This season, some of the biggest trends include:

Linen and linen-cotton blends

Sleeveless kurtas

Farshi salwars

Floral prints

Block prints

Relaxed palazzo silhouettes

Lightweight embroidered details

Soft, breathable fabrics

The common thread across all these trends is comfort. Women are increasingly choosing pieces that feel easy to wear while still looking stylish enough for everyday life.

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Kurta sets for summers: FAQs Which fabric is best for summer kurta sets? Cotton and linen are generally considered the best fabrics for summer because they are breathable, lightweight, and comfortable in hot weather.

Can summer kurta sets be worn to work? Absolutely. Many lightweight cotton and linen kurta sets are designed specifically for office wear while remaining comfortable throughout the day.

What bottoms are trending with kurtas this year? Palazzos, farshi salwars, and relaxed straight pants are among the most popular choices.

Are sleeveless kurta sets trending? Yes. Sleeveless kurtas are one of the biggest summer ethnic wear trends due to their comfort and versatility.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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