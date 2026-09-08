Tight or loose? How to pick the right gym wear for your workout without compromising comfort

Choosing gym wear isn’t just a style decision; it’s a functional one. The right fit can influence how efficiently the body moves, how comfortable a workout feels, and even how motivated someone stays to show up consistently. Understanding which fit works best for which activity can make a real difference to the overall workout experience. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Akshay Khubchandani, Founder of Bird Eye, revealed how to choose between fitted, loose, and oversized workout wear.

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For high-intensity exercises

Every workout is different and needs different clothing to ensure an efficient workout. According to Akshay Khubchandani, for high-intensity training such as HIIT, strength training, weightlifting, or running, a fitted silhouette is generally the better choice. Snug-fitting leggings, compression shorts, and fitted sports bras reduce excess fabric movement, offering a clearer sense of body alignment during fast or repetitive motions.

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For high-intensity training such as HIIT, strength training, weightlifting, or running, a fitted silhouette is generally the better choice.

{{^usCountry}} “This matters particularly during exercises involving jumps, sprints, or heavy lifting, where loose fabric can snag equipment, obstruct movement, or simply become a distraction,” said Akshay Khubchandani. A closer fit also allows for better observation of form and posture, which is one reason fitted wear remains a staple in most gym settings. For lower-intensity exercises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This matters particularly during exercises involving jumps, sprints, or heavy lifting, where loose fabric can snag equipment, obstruct movement, or simply become a distraction,” said Akshay Khubchandani. A closer fit also allows for better observation of form and posture, which is one reason fitted wear remains a staple in most gym settings. For lower-intensity exercises {{/usCountry}}

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Akshay Khubchandani highlighted that for lower-intensity, mobility-focused practices like yoga and stretching-based routines, a slightly relaxed fit tends to serve better. These activities demand a full, uninterrupted range of motion- twisting, folding, extending- so clothing that offers ease without restriction becomes important. Flowy tops, wide-leg pants, or relaxed shorts allow the body to move naturally through positions without fabric bunching, riding up, or creating friction against the skin.

For lower-intensity, mobility-focused practices like yoga and stretching-based routines, a slightly relaxed fit tends to serve better.

When to pick oversized workout wear?

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According to Akshay Khubchandani, oversized fits, meanwhile, have carved out a growing space of their own, particularly for warm- ups, cool-downs, recovery days, or low-intensity movement. “Beyond comfort and breathability, oversized activewear has increasingly become a style statement in its own right, with many choosing relaxed silhouettes not just for how they perform, but for how they look, both inside the gym and outside it,” said Akshay Khubchandani.

Climate matters too

Climate also plays a role, particularly in India, where breathability and comfort in humid, high- temperature conditions often influence fit preferences as much as workout type does.

“Ultimately, the best gym wear tends to be the kind that goes unnoticed while working out, supporting movement rather than restricting or distracting from it. As activewear continues to straddle both performance and everyday fashion, this fit-fluidity is only expected to grow stronger,” explained Akshay Khubchandani.

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